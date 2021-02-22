Sports
Hardik Pandya takes “Daddy’s Boy” Agastya to the pool. See pictures
Hardik Pandya is seen lifting his son in his arms.© Twitter
Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya took to the social media platform Twitter on Monday to share a few photos with son Agastya. The two can be seen in a pool. Hardik is seen with his son in his arms in the first image, before lifting him in the other. “Daddy’s boy,” read the caption on the Team India cricketer’s tweet. Hardik currently represents the Indian team in the ongoing four-game test series against England.
Daddy’s boy pic.twitter.com/gr8DkUzUsF
Hardik Pandya (@ hardikpandya7) February 22, 2021
The 27-year-old did not play in the first two games of the longest format that have taken place so far. Both matches were held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
England won the first Test of the series by a margin of 227 runs. The hosts came back with a triumph in the second game, recording a win with 317 runs.
The last two matches of the longest format will be held at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Motera Stadium claims to be the largest cricket stadium in the world, with a capacity of more than 1,10,000 seats.
Promoted
Hardik recently shared a selfie on Twitter, with the stadium in the background.
“It feels surreal to be here in the largest cricket stadium in the world, Motera. Absolutely stunning,” said the caption on the tweet uploaded by the all-rounder.
It feels surreal to be here in the world’s largest cricket stadium, Motera.
Absolutely Gorgeous @JayShah @GCAMotera @mpparimal @DanrajNathwani pic.twitter.com/EL8l7G4hFj
Hardik Pandya (@ hardikpandya7) February 19, 2021
The third test will be a day-night test. It will only be the second such test to be held in India, after the pink ball test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019.
Topics mentioned in this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]