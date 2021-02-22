Hardik Pandya takes “Daddy’s Boy” Agastya to the pool. See pictures

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya took to the social media platform Twitter on Monday to share a few photos with son Agastya. The two can be seen in a pool. Hardik is seen with his son in his arms in the first image, before lifting him in the other. “Daddy’s boy,” read the caption on the Team India cricketer’s tweet. Hardik currently represents the Indian team in the ongoing four-game test series against England.

The 27-year-old did not play in the first two games of the longest format that have taken place so far. Both matches were held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

England won the first Test of the series by a margin of 227 runs. The hosts came back with a triumph in the second game, recording a win with 317 runs.

The last two matches of the longest format will be held at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Motera Stadium claims to be the largest cricket stadium in the world, with a capacity of more than 1,10,000 seats.

Promoted

Hardik recently shared a selfie on Twitter, with the stadium in the background.

“It feels surreal to be here in the largest cricket stadium in the world, Motera. Absolutely stunning,” said the caption on the tweet uploaded by the all-rounder.

The third test will be a day-night test. It will only be the second such test to be held in India, after the pink ball test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019.