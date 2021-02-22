No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis set for home opener against No. 16 Kentucky





BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host No. 16 Kentucky at the Mitchell Tennis Center for their first home game of the season on Tuesday at 3:00 pm (CT). A&M comes into the game 5-1 overall and 1-0 in league play, while the Wildcats have a season record of 11-1 and a 1-0 conference point. This week is an important week for our team, said Steve Denton, Texas A&M head coach. We are in the middle of playing four games in eight days. I know the guys are very excited to go out and play a few games on our home pitches. This should be a great week of competition in Aggieland. The Aggies entered the spring season with five student athletes ranked in the singles poll and a single ranked doubles team. No. 4 Valentin Vacherot leads the attack for Maroon & White with No. 13 Habib, No. 33 Carlos Aguilar, No. 110 Barnaby Smith and No. 116 Schachter rounding out the ranked Aggies. Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson open the season at number 48 in doubles, Thomson is in his first season in Aggieland after graduating from Texas Tech last season. LAST TIME OUT The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team took a 6-1 victory over Vanderbilt at the Currey Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon. The Aggies went through the double action to claim the first point of the day. A & Ms Guido Marson and Bjorn Thomson recorded a 6-0 victory on lane two over Vandys Marcus Ferreira and Macsen Sisam. The Aggies took the doubles with a 6-2 victory over Hady Habib and Noah Schachter over Commodore duo George Harwell and Max Freeman. In singles, the Maroon & White captures the first sets on four of the six lanes, converting all four into wins on a series. A&M Raphael Perot, a freshman from Octeville-sur-Mer, France, recorded the visitors’ first victory in singles when he beat Sisam 6-3 and 6-0 on court four. Moments later, No. 13 knocked Habib Ferreira 6-3, 6-2 on lane two to give the Aggies a 3-0 lead. No. 4 Valentin Vacherot took victory for A&M with a 6-3, 7-5 decision on court one over number 117 Harwell. When the team game decided that the remaining games had been played, Vanderbilt earned a point via a third set super tiebreaker on lane five. A & Ms No. 116 Schachter placed the fifth run of the day for Aggies with a 5-7, 6-0, 7-5 victory over Freeman on lane three. The final run was earned by A & Ms Pierce Rollins on lane six with a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over Vandys Joubert Klopper. NEXT ONE The Aggies stay home for a weekend of SEC action as No. 20 South Carolina and No. 11 Florida return to the Mitchell Tennis Center for the second consecutive season. A&M will take on the Gamecocks on Friday at 6pm (Feb. 26) and the Gators at 1pm on Sunday (Feb. 28). FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team Facebook Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN







