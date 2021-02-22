3 Best Cyclical Stocks to Buy for an Improving Economy

In 2020, consumer stocks focused on the retail trade of food and basic products and personal products received a lot of attention. But as a massive vaccination campaign accelerates, the new presidential government continues with a major COVID-19 aid package and a low interest rate environment is not expected to change anytime soon, optimism is rising for a strong economic recovery. year. With this, investors are starting to show interest in cyclical stocks that may deliver solid gains, due in part to a rotation of investors.

A cyclical stock is a stock whose underlying activities generally follow the macroeconomic cycle of expansion and recession. These stocks typically perform well during expansions with solid sales and earnings growth. Cyclical consumer stocks are highly dependent on consumer spending. A shift in consumer spending can now be seen as the economy begins to fall back to the old normal in people’s lifestyles. So as the country enters the early phase of expansion, cyclical stocks should do well.

President Bidens current stimulation proposal if passed, a large percentage of the population will receive $ 1,400 incentive checks. In addition, $ 400 federal unemployment benefits and a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour are expected. The new administration is also breathing new life into the discussions about an infrastructure stimulation package. These steps should increase consumer spending.

As consumer confidence and purchasing power increase, we believe the top-rated cyclical stocks of Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR), Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) and Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) should capture investors’ attention for their solid business models and attractive growth. drivers.

Turtle Beach Corporation (TO HEAR

HEAR is one of the world’s leading gaming accessories providers. The company is known for its breakthrough first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfortable headsets for all levels of gaming, including video games and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers and mobile devices and tablets. It serves retailers, distributors and other customers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and Asia.

HEAR recently released a new partnership with Oakley, a leader in sports performance and optical innovation. The partnership combines HEAR’s expertise in creating high-quality, glasses-friendly gaming headsets with Oakleys’ quest for optimized vision and performance in its eyewear collection. On January 13, HEAR acquired Neat Microphones, a manufacturer of high-quality digital USB and analog microphones. The acquisition will ease HEAR’s access to the $ 2.3 billion global microphone market and increase the company’s total addressable market for its brands. With this deal, HEAR adds 40 Neat patents and nearly 70 Neat trademarks to its portfolio.

HEAR is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full year 2020, ending December 31, 2020.profit report March 4. Based on preliminary unaudited information, HEAR expects to report revenue of $ 358 – $ 360 million for 2020, compared to $ 234.7 million in the prior year. This reflects an increase of more than 52%. According to CEO Juergen M. Stark, driven by our exceptionally strong operational execution in a robust gaming accessories market, our sales and adjusted EBITDA reached record levels in 2020. In addition, the company more than doubled its sales of ROCCAT PC accessories.

HEAR closed the year with $ 46 million in cash, no debt and a strong platform to expand into new product categories and grow the business. Full year earnings per share are expected to be $ 2.26 to $ 2.35, compared to a year ago value of $ 1.04.

The coronavirus pandemic caused a rally in gaming stocks as the lockdown measures forced by the public health crisis forced people to spend more time at home, with many turning to online gaming for entertainment. As a result, the stock has risen a whopping 360.4% in the past year. There has been a dramatic influx of new gamers to the market in recent years, as well as renewed interest from existing gamers. New Xbox series and PS5 consoles have seen extremely strong consumer demand but limited supply, which should drive continued robust sales of consoles and console accessories in 2021. Analysts further expect full-year 2020 sales and earnings per share of HEAR to grow by 52.8% and 234.4%, respectively. .

HOOR’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which is equivalent to Buy in our own rating system. The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, optimally weighting each factor.

HEAR has an A number for Momentum and a B for Value. Out of 43 stocks in the A-rated Technology Electronics industry, it is at number 21.

In total, we assess HEAR on eight different levels. In addition to what we mentioned above, we also provided HEAR figures for growth, stability, sentiment and quality. Check out all HEARs reviews here.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV

BGFV is a leading sporting goods retailer in the Western United States, with 431 stores in 11 states. The company offers a full product line at attractive values, including sports shoes, clothing and accessories, as well as a wide selection of sporting goods. BGFV also operates an e-commerce platform called Big 5 Sporting Goods.

BGFV expects to publish its earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2020 ending in January 32021 in early March 2021. According to a preliminary report, BGFV’s fourth-quarter revenues are up nearly 19% year-on-year, in the fourth quarter, to $ 290.5 million. This can mainly be attributed to a 2.4% increase in trading margins and greater operational leverage due to the improved cost structure. The same store sales grew 10.5% year over year. Total goods inventory decreased by approximately 19.2% compared to the previous fiscal year and it ended the year with no loans under its credit facility. However, the company did not report EPS but expects it to be in a range of $ 0.90 to $ 0.93.

BGFV is up nearly 330% in the past year. During the year, BGFV further strengthened its balance sheet, increased its cash balance and managed its goods stock effectively. The company reported an exceptional third quarter, which represented the strongest sales and earnings performance in its 65-year history. In line with continued earnings momentum, analysts expect earnings and earnings per share for the current quarter (ending March 2021) to grow 12.8% and 130% respectively.

BGFV’s POWR ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of A, which equates to Strong Buy. BGFV has an A grade for growth, momentum and quality. It ranks # 1 out of # 33 stocks in the athletics and recreation industry. The industry also has an A.

In addition to the POWR ratings I just highlighted, you can check out the BGFV ratings for value, stability, and sentiment here.

Escalade, Incorporated (Escale

ESCA is a global manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor recreation equipment operating in North America, Europe and internationally. The company produces, imports and distributes various brands of sporting goods. ESCA is a leader in table tennis tables, in-ground basketball goals and archery arches.

In December 2020, ESCA acquired all activities and assets of Revel Match LLC, dba RAVE Sports, a brand known for its innovative and high quality water recreation products. The deal provides a dynamic portfolio expansion and signals the entry of ESCAs into the growing water sports market. It also further expands the company’s powerful stable of recreational brands and positions the company for continued revenue and profit growth.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended December 26, 2020, ESCA reported record revenue of $ 74.8 million, up 59% year-over-year. The company saw higher sales in all product categories during the quarter due to increased product placement and continued high demand, particularly in the outdoor and fitness categories. Earnings per share for the quarter were $ 0.36, doubling a year ago value of $ 0.18.

The share has increased by almost 140% in the past year; ESCA has achieved record sales for four consecutive quarters. This indicates the company’s sustainable business model, which is based on an accelerating pipeline of products and assets. ESCA has strengthened its strong balance sheet and increased its financial flexibility for further strategic investments. In line with progress, Wall Street analysts expect the ESCA’s earnings per share to grow 15% per year over the next five years.

It’s no surprise that ESCA has an overall rating of B, which translates to a purchase in our POWR rating system. ESCA has a B class for both Value and Momentum. It currently ranks # 18 in the athletics and recreation industry.

Click here to see the additional POWR ratings for ESCA (Growth, Quality, Stability and Sentiment).

The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, optimally weighting each factor.

HEAR shares traded at $ 32.67 a share on Monday morning, down $ 0.43 (-1.30%). Year-to-date, HEAR is up 51.60%, compared to a 3.58% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index over the same period.

About the author: Sidharath Gupta

Sidharath’s passion for the markets and his love of words led him to become a financial journalist. He started his career as a stock analyst, examine stocks and prepare in-depth investigation reports. Sidharath is currently pursuing the CFA program to deepen his knowledge of financial analysis and investment strategies. Lake…

