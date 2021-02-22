Oakland As DFA outfielder Dustin Fowler

There is now only one player left from the Sonny Gray trade.

The Oakland As designated Dustin Fowler for assignment, the team announced on Monday. The outfielder will be removed from the selection of 40 men and must be traded or placed on waivers within the following week.

The Fowler DFA gave way to the Axis to officially announce the signing of free agent closer Trevor Rosenthal and add him to the 40-man. They have yet to make a spot for DH Mitch Moreland, who was also signed last week but whose deal has not yet been made official.

Oakland acquired Fowler in 2017, as the highest-rated prospect of the three-player package they got from the Yankees for Sonny. He got a shot in the majors the following summer, playing 69 games for green and gold in 2018, but he wasn’t productive on either side of the ball, eventually going back to the minors. Over time, he was passed by other names on the outfield depth chart, and he never got back to the bigs, toiling in Triple-A in 2019 and then last year’s alternate camp.

Fowler, 2018 OAK: .224 / .256 / .354, 67 wRC +, 6 HR, 3.9% BB, 23.2% Ks, .311xwOBA

The lefty was mentioned last week by Eric Longenhagen from FanGraphs, in a post about former top prospects the majors achieved but didn’t stay. Longenhagen said the following about Fowler, who made national Top 100 lists the winter that As acquired him: It’s not that Fowler doesn’t hit the ball hard; he does. … But he remains a free-swinger with a relatively flat bat path, so he often offers throws that he can’t do much with.

De As got three prospects in that 2017 Sonny deal, and now two have disappeared. Fast infielder Jorge Mateo was traded to the Padres last summer in exchange for younger outfield prospect Junior Perez.

Still in Oakland remains pitcher James Kaprielian, who is back to health after a three-year injury setback. The right-handed made his MLB debut last season and is currently number 7 on our Community Prospect List as a promising member of the As 2021 pitching depth chart.

As for Fowler, he got tangled up in a roster this spring. Oakland has locked in three veteran outfielders and a DH, forcing him to compete for some sort of left-wing platoon or bank role with a list that includes Seth Brown, Skye Bolt, Rule 5 draft pick Kaai Tom and return candidate Jed Lowrie.

Analysis

Unfortunately, Fowler’s departure comes as no surprise as the potential end of his belt became visibly apparent. Last week, when these roster decisions started popping up above the A’s due to their flurry of free player purchases, he was one of two players I think would be most likely to be dropped.

It just never came together for Fowler in Oakland. We hoped he would be the CF of the future, but his MLB trial turned up a remarkably negative WAR, his record discipline and pitch selection never developed enough to give him another shot at the bigs, and his defense proved not to be enough to to wear him. . He’s only 26, so he still has time to find out elsewhere, but he’s out of options, so he couldn’t be put away in Triple-A and there wouldn’t be a place for him on the opening day roster. It was time for both sides to move on.

While this particular guess didn’t work, there is still a silver lining to the Ash. They used an extra risky strategy in this Sonny deal by accepting players who were injured to maximize the level of talent they were given. That part worked, as Fowler returned from knee surgery and Kaprielian is back on the mound. Whether they make it as big front runners too is another question, as it is for any prospect, but the bet Oakland made on health paid off.

Stay tuned for another roster move (for Moreland), and then another one when Frankie Montas is ready to return from the COVID-19-related injured list.