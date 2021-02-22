According to the NHL team, Russian hockey player wants to get support from Kremlin critic Navalny





FILE PHOTO: Jan 19, 2021; New York, New York, United States; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a goal from left wing Chris Kreider (not pictured) against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett / Pool Photos-USA TODAY Sports / File Photo MOSCOW (Reuters) – The National Hockey Leagues New York Rangers said on Monday that star striker Artemi Panarin was targeted in his support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny through what it called a made-up report claiming he attacked a woman ten years ago. Panarin, 29, is one of the few Russian elite athletes who is openly critical of President Vladimir Putin. He has publicly backed Navalny, who was jailed this month on politically motivated charges, according to the opposition politician. This is clearly a intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken about recent political events, the NHL team said in a statement. Artemi is clearly shocked and concerned and will take some time away from the team. The New York Rangers said Panarin, who last season was a finalist for the league’s most valuable player award, vehemently and unequivocally denies the allegations made against him. The statement comes after former NHL player Andrei Nazarov, who briefly coached Panarin in Russia, told the Sports.ru website that Panarin had been detained after beating an 18-year-old woman at a Riga hotel bar in Latvia in 2011. Nazarov has criticized Panarin’s support for Navalny in the past. Reporting by Gabrielle Ttrault-Farber; Editing by Bill Berkrot

