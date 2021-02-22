What to watch: Flyers try to bounce back after Lake Tahoe’s loss

Tight matchup in a tight race

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals

Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET; NBCSN, SN360, SNW, SNP, NBCSWA, ATTSN-PT, NHL.TV

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN +, TVAS, NBCSWA, ATTSN-PT, NHL.TV

The Penguins and Capitals are in a thrilling race in the MassMutual East Division in terms of positioning for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and making it to the playoffs, so these points will be precious and hotly contested.

These teams played against each other four times this season. Pittsburgh won the first three games, including one in a shootout and one in extra time. Washington won the most recent game.

Come on Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins by six points (two goals, four assists) against the Capitals. Forward Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby each have five points (two goals, three assists).

Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov (two goals, two assists) and Alex Ovechkin (one goal, three assists) lead the Capitals with four points each against the Penguins.

Another test for Flyers

New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers

Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET; NBCSN

When these teams played at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, the Rangers had not won in four games. But the Flyers’ previous four games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols and missed six players, including top six forwards Claude Giroux Travis Konecny Oskar Lindblom and Jakub Voracek.

The Rangers won 3-2 in a shootout.

This time, the Rangers have won two games in a row and the Flyers come down 7-2 against the Boston Bruins in Lake Tahoe in the Honda NHL Outdoors Sunday. As of Sunday, the same players were still unavailable due to the COVID-19 protocols.

Are the Rangers catching them at the right time again?

Brother against brother

Calgary Flames at Ottawa Senators

Thursday, 7 p.m. ET; TSN5, RDS2, SNW, NHL.TV

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET; TSN5, RDS, SNW, NHL. TV

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk have been rivals since Brady a few years after Matthew was born. They fought in the St. Louis Blues dressing room while their father, Keith, played for the Blues.

One time Brady broke his finger, but he wasn’t startled. Another time, Matthew checked Brady in the women’s room after a Blues win, Brady’s forehead hit the coach, and Keith had to take him to Blues training staff for repair.

“That’s the legendary story, I think no one will forget,” Matthew once said. “I’d like to forget it, but everyone always brings it up.”

We bring it up again because this will be a new chapter in the rivalry. For the first time, the brothers play against each other as rivals in the NHL division; and these are the first two of nine games against each other this season.

Stat of the week

3 – The number of points each of the Tkachuk brothers has in their four NHL games against each other. However, Brady can boast when it comes to goals. He has two against Matthew’s.

Division race meets scoring race

Toronto Maple Leafs at Edmonton Oilers

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET; NHLN, CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS, NHL. TV

How great is this? “Hockey night in Canada.” The two best teams in the Scotia North Division. Top four scorers in the NHL. Two of the best goalscorers in the NHL.

Oilers center Connor McDavid leads the NHL with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists). The next is teammate Leon Draisaitl (10 goals, 20 assists) and Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (nine goals, 21 assists) with 30 points each. Afterwards? Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews with 29 points (18 goals, 11 assists).

Matthews leads the NHL in goals. McDavid is tied for second with Vancouver Canucks up front Brock BoeserIn the 10 games they have played against each other, Matthews has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists); McDavid has eight points (six goals, two assists).

Toe to toe

Boston Bruins at New York Rangers

Sunday, noon ET; NBC, SN

Boston and New York were in the US division from 1926-38, faced each other from 1938-67 when the NHL had no divisions, and were in the East Division from 1967-74. But that was the last time they were divisional rivals so far.

The Bruins are 2-0-0 against the Rangers this season, but both games were close. They defeated them 3-2 at Madison Square Garden on February 10 Brad Marchand scored 36 seconds after extra time, then 1-0 on a goal two days later Nick Ritchie

“This is a team competing for the Stanley Cup and built to win now,” Rangers coach David Quinn said of the Bruins after the second game. “We have a tremendous amount of respect for the way they play. They play the right way and we can learn a lot of lessons from them, but I was proud of how we stood with them from toe to toe.”