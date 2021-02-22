From the street to the international level, cricket thrives in Saudi Arabia’s South Asian communities

With the Diriyah E-Prix double cup night racing slated to launch the seventh season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, we take a look at the 24 drivers from 12 teams appearing on the grid on February 26-27.

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler Germany

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler has confirmed Lucas di Grassi and Rene Rast as drivers for season seven.

The 2016/17 Formula E champion Di Grassi enters his seventh Formula E season with Audi and is one of the most successful drivers of the championship, with 69 races, a record of 796 points and 32 stages on the podium, including 10 races. wins.

BMW i Andretti Motorsport Germany

BMW i Andretti Motorsport has selected rookie Jake Dennis to partner Max Guenther in the championship, with the team citing impressive test and simulator sessions as a key factor in the decision.

25-year-old Dennis caught the attention of the team during an intensive selection process, after contesting the DTM in 2019 and taking the best result of the season for Aston Martins.

Guenther took victory in just his third race for the team in Santiago, becoming the youngest race winner in Formula E history.

Picture Virgin Racing UK

Envision Virgin Racing has announced that reigning Japanese super formula champion Nick Cassidy will join Robin Frijns this season after taking the triple crown of Japanese motorsport at just 25 years old.

Frijns is now entering his third season with Envision Virgin Racing, as he finished season 6 at a peak in Berlin with four Super Pole appearances and a few podium finishes on his way to 12th on the drivers list.

Dragon / Penske Autosport VS.

The team will run with Sergio Sette Camara and Nico Mueller returning.

Brazilian single-seater hotshot Camara continues with the team for the 2020/21 season, where he will take on a full-time role after an impressive performance in the Marrakesh Rookie Test and after his substitute run at the six-race final in Berlin.

DS TECHEETAH China

After earning the driver and team titles at the end of a spectacular season six, DS TECHEETAH aims to reassert its authority in Formula E’s first campaign as a FIA World Championship, with reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa returning alongside two-time champion Jean -Eric Vergne in season 2020/21.

With six seasons to his credit, reigning champion da Costa is one of the most experienced drivers, while Vergne made history after becoming the first back-to-back champion in Formula E following his title-winning campaigns in 2017/18 and 2018/19. .

Mahindra Racing India

Mahindra Racing has confirmed the signing of Alexander Sims for this season after announcing that Jerome DAmbrosio will leave the team after the end of season six.

The 32-year-old Brit has been involved in Formula E since its inception in 2014, first as a test and reserve driver before securing a season five race seat at BMW i Andretti Motorsport.

His new teammate Alex Lynn returned to the championship for the second half of the 2019/20 season in Berlin, taking the vacant seat with Mahindra Racing.

Mercedes-Benz EQ Germany

Mercedes-Benz EQ enters its second season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with an unchanged line-up in which Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries team up again to drive the Silver Arrow 02.

The German team secured a few podiums in Diriyah’s season-opening Saudi Arabia double-header and set a marker for the rest with that dominant display in Round 11 when the team finished third on the team table.

Nio 333 UK

NIO 333 has confirmed that Tom Blomqvist will be joining Oliver Turvey for their tilt at the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

After joining the Championship just in time for the 2014/15 season finale in London, Turvey has since been a longtime member of the NIO 333 Formula E Team line-up.

Tom Blomqvist jumped into Jaguar Racing for the 10th and 11th rounds of season six and caught the attention of the NIO 333 Formula E teams after his impressive performance.

Nissan e.dams Japan

Nissan e.dams has confirmed it will retain its drivers for the third consecutive season, with Sebastien Buemi and Oliver Rowland back in line for the Japanese brand.

Buemi scored six consecutive Super Pole qualifiers in season six, with the best result being second in Berlin. Rowland, meanwhile, took a breakthrough in the first win in the penultimate race of the season, finishing fifth in the overall standings, just one point behind his teammate.

Panasonic Jaguar Racing UK

As a race winner in every season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Sam Bird will join Panasonic Jaguar Racing for season seven after leaving Envision Virgin Racing at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old is one of a select group of drivers who have competed in every Formula E race since the series’ start in 2014, with nine wins, including the first round of Diriyah E-Prix in the 2018/2019 season, 18 podiums, five pole positions and five fastest laps to date.

Kiwi racer Mitch Evans will stick with British motorsport outfit for his fifth campaign in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Tag Heuer Porsche Germany

Pascal Wehrlein will compete in the 2020/2021 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for TAG Heuer Porsche, with 25-year-old Andre Lotterer coming in season seven, replacing Neel Jani.

In 2020/21, Lotterer will build on the experience gained in the Porsche 99X Electric and will be joined by new recruit Wehrlein competing for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship title.

Venturi Racing Monaco

Norman Nato joins Edoardo Mortara at ROKiT Venturi Racing for the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with the Monegasque team promoting its longtime test and simulator driver to a full race seat for season seven, replacing Brazilian motorsport legend Felipe Massa .

NATO came third in both the 2018 European Le Mans Series and the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship, including second in the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours. Season seven marks Mortara’s fourth year with the team.