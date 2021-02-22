Towpath Tennis Center in Akron expands with new lodge

Tennis players in and around Akron are about to find a new place to hang out and shop for their sport’s equipment.

Towpath Tennis Center In Akron’s part of the Merriman Valley, a new $ 1.25 million lodge and pro shop is about to open at the indoor tennis complex on Akron-Peninsula Road, longtime owner Dallas Aleman said.

Aleman recently showed off his latest extension: a 9,000-square-foot two-story building that’s steel on the outside, but almost all wood on the inside. It is an open, lodge-like design by Stow architect John Toomey that Aleman said follows “biophilic” principles that focus on people’s attraction to nature and natural materials.

“It’s all about a love of nature, and the lodge has heavy wooden beams throughout.… The whole idea is to perpetuate a sense of well-being,” said Aleman.

Towpath Tennis will move its current pro shop to the first floor of the new building and move the club’s service desk to the second floor, which will also include a refreshment bar and seating with large gathering tables.

Outside, the new lodge has a deck overlooking part of the Merriman Valley, including the Cuyahoga River and the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, both of which are directly behind the club.

The construction of the new lodge is the largest investment Aleman has made in the facility since doing renovations in 2006 and 2010, replacing some of Towpath Tennis’s former indoor courts.

The old courses were covered by inflatable bubbles, and Aleman replaced them with three new courses under permanent structures in 2006. In 2010 he expanded and placed three more courses under roof within permanent structures.

The new lodge is attached to those courses and offers viewing areas where players can watch other games, or where parents can watch their kids take lessons from the club’s pros.

The club used to have 13 courses under the inflatable roofs, but is working better with its six higher quality courses in the newer buildings, Aleman said. However, tennis is regaining popularity and more courts may be needed again, he said.

“We have plans to put four more jobs on the other side, but that’s on the way,” said Aleman.

The new lodge is also higher than the existing clubhouse, something Aleman said he hopes will remain above any Cuyahoga flood. Towpath Tennis suffered severe flooding from the river in 2004, followed by more flooding over the next two years. The tide of setbacks made Aleman consider leaving the facility where he has been at least co-owned since the late 1970s.

“They said we had a 100 year flood, and then they said we had a 500 year flood,” Aleman said.

However, instead of packing it up, he decided to double down and build new structures to protect his courts, which he outright owned in 2004.

Aleman said the club’s membership of around 1,000 players has prompted him to stay.

‘Our members said,’ We like it here. Please don’t leave the valley, ” said Aleman.

Members have yet to see the new lodge, but if it’s as good as the new courts, they’ll be happy, said Bill Whitlock, a Stow player and business development manager for Modis, a tech consulting and recruiting firm in Independence.

“I’ve played there for over 20 years, I don’t know. It’s pretty much the only place I play,” said Whitlock.

Whitlock, who plays in a weekly competition with a group of other regulars, said he remembers the days when the facility had the inflatable domes and the floods that paralyzed the club in the early 2000s.

He said the club was returning and that Aleman has continuously improved the facility over the years. He is looking forward to using the new lodge and clubhouse.

“It looks great from what I can see through the windows. I look forward to it opening,” said Whitlock.

Aleman said he hopes the new lodge will be set up and opened with a new pro shop in early March.