Sports
Black hockey players take on Center Ice in the documentary “Soul On Ice”
Raised as a black boy in Toronto in the late 70s, documentary maker Damon Kwame Mason I haven’t seen many kids look like he was playing Canada’s national pastime – ice hockey.
When I entered public school, most of my friends were white, ”says Mason. ‘I did what they did. We drove) BMX Bicycles. We listened to heavy metal. We played hockey. “
As Mason got older, that early acceptance of his white friends on the ice turned into negative racial stereotypes that have plagued the sport both recreationally and professionally.
As I get older, my white friends would say, ‘Black people don’t watch hockey. It’s too cold. Your ankles are too small, ” says Mason. “All my black friends were like, ‘yo, we’re not going to play hockey – that’s a white boy sport.’ ”
As a lifelong hockey fan, Mason sat in the middle. He became an ice hockey fan in the closet and avoided playing or talking about the sport with his friends.
For me personally I had to find my identity. I had to be around my black friends to find my place and my world, ” says Mason, who found comfort in the burgeoning hip hop culture. “The only sad thing about it is that it took hockey and made it a guilty pleasure.”
Discover diversity in sports with WDET‘s CultureShift:
Years later, when Mason was working as a radio personality, he attended a Calgary Flames match on a whim.
I remember looking at their captain and saying, ‘This man is phenomenal. Who is that? Mason says. “I indicated who it was because the player was black.”
That player was six times NHL Star Jarome Iginla, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020. He is only the fourth black player to receive the honor.
It was a turning point for Mason, who says he became “inexcusable” for his love of hockey after watching Iginla play.
That was the first time I thought about making the film, ”says Mason. “I wanted more people of color to understand that this is such a great game. You do not know what you’re missing.
Mason began to work on the documentary Soul On Ice: Past, Present and Future around 2012. It was released in 2016 and won an audience award among documentary films at the Edmonton International Film Festival prior to its release.
Click on the audio player to hear the full interview with director Damon Kwame Mason about his “Soul On Ice” documentary:
Watch a trailer for “Soul On Ice” below:
The documentary traces the history of black players in ice hockey to the Colored Hockey League in the 19th century to the impact of players of color in the NHL today. It is available to stream through streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime and iTunes
Mason says the history of the Colored Hockey League inspired him to take on the documentary, his first as a filmmaker.
When I discovered (the Colored Hockey League) I was older. I’ve been a hockey fan all my life, living in a country that claims to be the hockey capital of the world… no one ever talked about that, ”says Mason. “As a country, have you never mentioned a hockey league, the first organized sports competition for blacks? If I don’t know this, how many people don’t know this? I thought this would be a great story to tell, along with where we are now and where we are going in the future. “
Documentary maker Damon Kwame Mason will host a free virtual screening and discussion of “Soul On Ice” with Cleary University on Thursday, February 25 at 3:00 pm. Participants can participate virtually.
