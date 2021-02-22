82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championship: Telanganas Snehit makes his way to semifinals





THE day he ended defending champion Harmeet Desai’s challenge in the pre-quarter finals, Telangana’s S Snehit scored a 4-1 (8-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-8, 11-3) victory over Sushmit Sriram to sail to the semi-finals in the men’s singles category in the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championship played on Monday at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3. The Telangana paddler started the pre-quarter final against Sriram on a slow note when he lost the opening match 8-11. In the second game, both players met before Snehit pocketed the game 12-10 to restore parity in the match. Also in the third game, both players gave their best before Snehit won the game 11-9. In the fourth game, Snehit played with control and the 20-year-old claimed the game 11-8 before winning the fifth game 11-3 to storm into the semi-final. Earlier in the pre-quarter final, Snehit scored a 4-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5) win over defending champion Harmeet Desai. In the opening game, both players came together before Snehit claimed the match 11-9 to take a 1-0 lead in the game. The Telengana kid claimed the second game 11-7 before taking the third game 11-9 to take a 3-0 lead in the match. In the final game, Snehit played with control and the youngster claimed the game 11-5 to secure his place in the quarterfinals. In another quarter-final match, Sharath Kamal of PSPB scored a 4-1 (11-8, 11-3, 5-11 13-11, 11-2) win over Anthiny Amalraj of TTFI. Kamal claimed the opening game 11-8 before claiming the second game 11-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the game. In the third game, Amalraj made a comeback when he won the game 11-5. In the fourth game, both players gave their best before Kamal won the game 13-11. Kamal claimed the fifth game 11-2 to book his place in the semi-final. It was also a winning day for Manav Thakkar from PSPB, as he scored a 4-1 (11-7, 12-10, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6) win over Ronit Bhanja while G Sathiyan scored a 4- scored. 1 (11-9, 11-9, 11-13, 11-8, 11-6) win Sanil

Shetty to sail into the semi-finals.

