Steve Smith hit for ‘indecent act’

According to a few respected Aussie sports journalists, Steve Smith’s prospects of re-leading Australia have been hit.
Smith and Marnus Labuschagne – another man touted as a potential future Australian captain – were both at the center of the recent incidents in the Sheffield Shield that have come under attack.
In the second innings of his NSW-squad’s game against Victoria, Smith was called out behind Bushrangers’ fast bowling Will Sutherland.
To say the former Aussie skipper was outraged by the decision was probably an understatement.
Smith lumbered angrily back to the pavilion, shook his head, and gestured to his thigh to indicate he hadn’t flipped the ball.
Likewise for Labuschagne in Hobart, the star hitter picked up what he thought was the wrong referee decision and couldn’t hide his dislike.
Labuschagne was awarded to Smith under similar circumstances on a ball from Tasmanian all-rounder Beau Webster who defeated the right-handed bat.
The Bulls batsman cast several bewildered looks at the referee before shaking his head all the way back to the barns.
Smith and Labuschagne are Australia’s highest ranked Test batsman, and their insatiable thirst for runs is evident to all.
However, veteran sports reporters Gerard Whateley and Robert Craddock said they still need to show respect to referees and make bad decisions on the chin.
Craddock said both incidents were a bad look for Smith and Labuschagne and would not bolster their case to become the Australian captain.
Anger at Smith, Labuschagne’s reactions
In particular for Smith, he said that any kind of bad behavior is only magnified after the infamous ‘Sandpapergate’ scandal.
As we continue this debate over who would be Australia’s next cricket captain, that certainly won’t help you in the matter, Craddock said.
What we know with Steve Smith after Sandpapergate is that any sign of bad behavior is just hailed and quadrupled because of its history.
You would never want to stop the animation completely, but it didn’t look great.
I saw the vision of both and they probably weren’t out, but it doesn’t matter, you get stinkers.
There were a number of people, including myself, who thought Labuschagne will have the portfolio along the way to be a test captain.
You have to improve things like that.
Whateley said the footage of both men’s reactions to their dismissal was “inappropriate” for players of their caliber.
Neither liked the decisions they were given and made no effort to cover it up, Whateley told SEN’s Whateley on Monday.
It was one of the triggers identified in the deterioration of Australian cricket ahead of South Africa.
I wonder if it goes unnoticed or if it draws the response and consequence it should.
The view of both is actually inappropriate.
