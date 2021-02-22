Bruce football architect Steele dies at 73 | Sport





Keith Steele, who turned Bruce football from an eternal doormat into a powerhouse, died on Sunday at the age of 73. Steele’s first job as head coach was with Bruce in 1974. The Trojans hadn’t had a winning season since 1953, but that drought ended in 1975 when they went 9-2. Bruce went 10-0 in 1977 and 9-2 in 1978, winning the back-to-back Tri-Lakes Conference titles. And then Steele left to become the head coach at Amory. The basics of Bruce football go all the way back to Keith Steele, Terry (Allen) and that couple, said Mark Grubbs, who was Bruces’s head coach from 2002-2005. It really blossomed when I got there. Allen took over from Steele and kept the Trojans rolling, with a score of 42-20 in six seasons. Bruce peaked in 1996 when it won the state program-only championship with Phil Ferguson as coach. Steele spent five seasons with Amory before leaving coaching for a few years. His next head coach job was in 1991 when Tishomingo County High School was formed through the consolation of Burnsville, Iuka and Tishomingo high schools. The Braves went there 5-4 in Steeles’ lone season. He did the most incredible thing in 1991. He took three schools that hated each other from the 1A and 2A grades, combined them into 4A Tishomingo County, and had a winning season, said current Tishomingo County coach Richard Russo, who is a high school student. was up to date. Steele also coached for a season with Itawamba AHS (1995), his alma mater, before becoming an assistant coach at New Albany under Allen in 1996. There he and Grubbs worked together for a few years. He was a great coach, said Grubbs. He was able to make adjustments that I just couldn’t see at the time. And it certainly helped me when I became a head coach, thinking back to those times I coached with him. Steele had an overall coach record of 68-51-1 in 12 seasons, including 39-13 with Bruce. His coaching career began in Kossuth, where he spent two years before joining Bradford County High School in Starke, Florida. That’s where Steele picked up the wishbone breach he used so effectively on Bruce. A lot of people then said, Well, high schools can’t implement the option, Allen said. As usual, Bruce had some good running backs and good quarterbacks, so he put in that wishbone and executed the option. Keith worked really hard on it, and he enjoyed doing it. Steele left coaching again in 1999 and served as New Albanys track and field director and assistant director. He also held various administrative positions at Saltillo High School and Shannon Middle School, and was at one point superintendent of Lee County Schools. Steele retired as an educator in 2013. He returned to the sidelines as an assistant to South Pontotoc for the 2017 and 18 seasons. He was a great guy, Allen said. He was a good friend and I definitely hate his passing. I will really miss him.

