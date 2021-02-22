Sports
Holliston High boy hockey honored former captain Ethan Bagge this season
FRAMINGHAM Kevin Balewicz has never met Ethan Bagge.
But that didn’t stop the Holliston High senior from honoring Bagge, a former Holliston hockey captain who died on December 18, 2020, last hockey season.
We weren’t teammates with (Ethan), Balewicz, one of three Panthers’ captains this season, said after a game against DS / Weston on Feb. 12. But he was one of those kids that if you asked someone they would always have something good. about him, and we treat him like a brother and we were happy to honor him.
Before the winter season for Holliston hockey began, Balewicz texted teammates about the idea of writing Bagges initials, former hockey number, and Rust in Peace with black marker on white tape across their hockey sticks. Balewicz saw Bagges’ former Holliston High teammates pay the same tribute via the messaging app Snapchat.
It just means a lot to do it for him because that’s what they all thought about, Balewicz said.
Lake:Former Holliston High hockey captain, Ethan Bagge, dies at the age of 22
Holliston dedicated his season to Bagge, who died at the age of 22, while players etched his initials on their sticks and wore a red E emblem on the back of their helmets. The Panthers even hung Bagges No. 4-shirt behind the couch for a few games.
It was great to honor him, said Holliston senior captain Christian Schneeloch. He was one of us. If you are one of us, you will always be one of us.
It is definitely something special and it feels good that we can honor him, said Holliston senior captain Nico Quatromoni.
At first, the Panthers weren’t even sure if they would get the chance to pay tribute to Bagge this winter.
Due to concerns about the coronavirus, the already shortened winter season was postponed for two weeks for the Panthers. Holliston didn’t play in its first game until January 20 and closed the eight-game season on February 13.
One thing I’ve learned from COVID is absolutely never take anything for granted because you don’t know when it can all be taken away from you, Schneeloch said in a tweet on the Holliston Hockey Twitter page.
Just playing outside, especially when we also have a goal to play for, was special, Quatromoni added.
Holliston finished the season with a 2-6 record with two wins against Ashland (5-4 on January 27) and Bellingham (3-1 on February 6). This winter, however, wasn’t all about wins or losses for the Panthers.
It just meant a lot to be able to play at all, Balewicz said.
We were competitive in just about every game, said Holliston, freshman head coach Mike Dutcher. We really took the opportunity to play.
Hollistons’ three senior captains mentioned earlier were the straws stirring the Panthers drink this season.
Balewicz, a center- and right-winger, scored five goals and added five assists in eight games.
He logs for tons of minutes, Dutcher said. He plays in every situation and he wants to win and I think Kevin really likes athletics. He is the epitome of a student athlete.
Schneeloch, a hybrid forward and defender, scored twice and added three assists in eight games for the Panthers. The quietest of the three captains, Schneeloch led by example.
Christian is quiet, Dutcher said, but if he says anything, it’s okay. He’s not flimsy, but in crunch time and critical times, he’s on the ice and he’s a winner.
Quatromoni concluded his four-year varsity career after playing a total of 59 games in the net while being named a two-time Tri-Valley League All-Star (with this year’s TVL All-Star selections yet to be announced). The senior goalkeeper averaged 34 saves per game this winter and a serve percentage of .924.
He thinks he can stop every shot and the team and I’m confident every shot has a chance to stop, Dutcher said. With him in the net, we have a chance to win every game, no matter who was playing because that’s how competitive he is.
And given the chance to compete this winter amid an ongoing pandemic, the Holliston High hockey team didn’t waste its chance while also honoring a former captain.
I think it says a lot about Holliston’s hockey community, Dutcher said. It’s not exactly a big group, but it’s a tight knit group and we were able to pay Ethan the respect he deserved.
Tommy Cassell is a senior multimedia journalist for Daily News. He can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ tommycassell44.
