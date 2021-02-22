Climbing CEO Exits | SGB ​​Media Online





Escalade Inc. said Scott Sincerbeaux has resigned from all of his roles at Escalade, including CEO, president and director. Walter Glazer has been appointed interim CEO and president of Escalade. The maker of a wide variety of indoor and outdoor sports equipment said Sincerbeaux has resigned on mutually agreed terms between the company and Sincerbeaux. Sincerbeaux joined Escalade in April 2020 as president and CEO. He came from Wolverine World Wide, where he held a variety of positions including president of The Stride Rite Children’s Group, president of Direct to Consumer, and president of Global Retail. In addition, he has led sales and direct-to-consumer businesses at Godiva Chocolate, Bare Escentuals, Crabtree & Evelyn and ECCO Glazer has served as a director of Escalade since 2015 and as chairman of the board of directors since May 2018. He remains chairman. He is the founder and chief executive officer of Speedball Art Products Company, a manufacturer and worldwide distributor of art materials “We thank Scott for his service and appreciate the passion and energy he brought to Escalade. As Scott looks forward to spending more time with his family, we wish him the best in all future endeavors, ”Glazer said. “Escalade’s strong financial performance over the past year shows that our company has the opportunity to build on its success while not only investing in our growing business and talented global teams, but also maintaining our strong corporate culture. We will soon start a search process to find a permanent CEO who can guide us through this exciting new phase of our growth. “ Escalades brands include Bear Archery, Bear X, Trophy Ridge, Rocket, SIK and Cajun Bowfishing Archery Equipment; STIGA and ping pong table tennis; Accudart and Unicorn Darting; Rave Sports water recreation products; Atomic, Victory Tailgate, Triumph Sports, Viva Sol, Zume Games recreation games; Dura and Onix pickleball equipment; Goalrilla, Goalsetter in-ground residential basketball systems, Goaliath and Silverback in-ground residential and portable basketball goals; Lifeline and Step fitness products; Woodplay playsets; American Heritage Billiards billiards and game room range; and Cue & Case special billiard accessories. Photos courtesy of Escalade Sports /Scott Sincerbeaux

