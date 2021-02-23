Alvarez heads the first boxing card in Dolphins’ home stadium





MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) With a growing reputation as the most popular boxer, Saul Canelo Alvarez is preparing to showcase his skills at the home of the Miami Dolphins. The Mexican fighter will defend his super middleweight championship against Avni Yildirim turkeys at Hard Rock Stadium. It is the first boxing event at the 34-year-old venue. Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s retirement and Manny Pacquiaos from 18 months of inactivity helped Alvarez become one of the top names in boxing. Its ability to draw crowds to football stadiums proves its appeal. It is an honor for me to fight in such an important stadium, Alvarez said in Spanish on Monday during a visit to the venue. Without a doubt, it is a great motivation. Without COVID-19 audience restrictions, Alvarez would likely have pulled in more than the 20% limit allowed at the 65,000-seat Saturday venue. His fight against Liam Smith in 2016 drew 51,000 to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Our last fight, 12,000 were allowed and it sounded like the stadium was full, Alvarez said of his victory over Callum Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio on December 19. Hopefully we can return to normal times soon and fill a stadium like this one. But whether it’s 15,000 fans or 100,000, I feel like it’s running at full blast. The support from the people has been incredible and I am very grateful for it. Alvarez fought twelve years ago as a teenager in the Miami area. The 30-year-old returns with two sanctioning body belts and a resume with title reigns in the superwelterweight, middleweight and light-heavyweight classes. I am really lucky enough to be here again and to open a new boxing venue, Alvarez said. Most of the preparation has already been done. This week is mainly about maintaining weight, light workouts, and going through what we did in the gym. Though he longs to become the undisputed super middleweight defending champion, Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) said he didn’t say Yildirim (21-2, 12 KOs), who fights for the first time in two years. head. Any fighter who comes to fight me brings an extra boost, Alvarez said. Yildirim is a strong hunter, always insistent and ready for battle. We all know, of course, that I have better boxing skills, but you never know. One punch can change and ruin everything. But we are ready. Alvarez left the light heavyweight belt he won against Sergey Kovalev. His fight with Smith ended a 13-month absence and earned him the World Boxing Association super middleweight belt. The Mexico-based World Boxing Council also recognizes Alvarez as the title holder. More AP Boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports







