Kerala’s young cricketers Abhishek J Nayar and Shoun Roger signed by top player management companies – The New Indian Express





Express News Service Two young cricketers from Kerala have shown that if you have the potential, opportunities will come your way. Abhishek J Nayar and Shoun Roger have been signed up by professional player management groups, which is a huge milestone in the careers of these young cricketers. It is rare for such young cricketers to be signed by such large companies. And it is even rarer for cricketers from Kerala to be picked up, which makes this very important. Both players have the potential to play for the India U-19 team. and that’s why they got this opportunity, ”said their coach Biju George who trained them at the SAI Cricket Coaching Center in Thiruvananthapuram. Abhishek is signed by Base Line Ventures, who also represent Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw and Smriti Mandhana to name a few other cricketers. Shoun, meanwhile, has been signed by Cornerstone, associate Indian team captain Virat Kohli. Both Shoun and Abhishek have been a mainstay in Kerala’s junior teams and have made their presence felt in recent years.

Abhishek, who is an opening batsman, was the top run for Kerala in the U-16 and U-19 categories, scoring 522 points in a season.

Shoun is a top-tier batsman who was previously the top forward for Kerala in the U-16 and U-19 categories. Abhishek J Nayar “It is very great to have such an opportunity at this stage of my career. Hopefully I have done something right that will make them trust me. The most important thing is to keep working hard and this association will help me take opportunities. Getting it will help me grow as a cricket player. Usually the organization I work with has big names as clients and it’s great to be in their business and I just want my game to do the talking, ”said Abhishek. As for Shoun, it is a step-by-step approach and he hopes this is an example for others to follow.

“I want to look at short-term goals and go one step at a time. Hope this can show others from Kerala that if you work hard and show your skills, doors will open for you. My goal is to play for Kerala in the Ranji. Trophy and then maybe represent the India U-19 team. But I don’t want to get carried away, “said Shoun.

