Cancer battles bring together soccer players from rival schools in West Michigan

MUSKEGON – Aside from playing for crosstown rivals, Devin Gibbs and Dametrius Walker didn’t really know each other. They’d bumped into each other at a local barbershop over the summer, but that was about it.

There’s more in common now, and a special bond between the two high school soccer players who finally met on Saturday. It was at Helen DeVos Childrens Hospital in Grand Rapids, where Gibbs, a Mona Shores senior, and Walker, a Muskegon junior, are both fighting cancer.

They support each other virtually via text messages and other messages. On weekends, they sat at the other ends of the ninth floor.

Devin said, “Mom, Dametrius is on the other side. Do you want to see him? I said come on let’s go for a walk, said Gibb’s mom, Vanessa Guardiola. And we went around (to the other side of the floor).

It was funny because Dametrius initially needed some help getting up, having just had surgery the day before they actually met. But he got some help and the first thing he did, took Devin’s hand to shake his hand and then pulled him into a big hug and I was like, oh my god. I didn’t expect that. It was like, look at this big, gigantic teddy bear.

Walker, 16, had surgery on Friday for osteosarcoma in his left leg; Gibbs, 18, is battling leukemia and is scheduled for a bone marrow transplant next Thursday.

In October, the 6-foot-tall Walker was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer most common in teenage boys. On Friday, he had a tumor removed from near the bottom of his left leg. He said doctors should remove the diseased part of his femur and replace it with metal. He noted that the areas around his knee and calf muscle were also affected by surgery.

Walker dreamed of playing college football, but he tries to wrap his head around the probability that hell will never fit again. He had received several Division I scholarship offers as a three-star defense perspective.

Walker is already undergoing physical therapy. He hoped to leave the hospital today. Next is outpatient therapy and a return to the hospital on March 11 for more chemotherapy treatments.

Walker tends to look on the bright side, believing that things happen for a reason. As difficult as it is to understand now, he is trying.

I’m just still here, I’m still here with my family, that helps me get rid of it, he said. (Football) is over now. I just let it blow in the wind like it wasn’t for me, that’s the best way to get over it.

Walker still plans to stand alongside his Big Reds soccer teammates next season and support them in every way possible.

Despite playing for arch-rival Sailors, Gibbs felt compelled to reach out to Walker when he learned about his battle with cancer. The hope was connecting with someone who knows exactly what you are going through would help.

When it all started it was kind of difficult to talk to people about it just because I didn’t feel comfortable really talking about my illness. And then, as later (time) went on, I saw Dametrius (fighting) his cancer and all, I thought, maybe I should just give him a quick message to help him and make his day better, Gibbs said.

Nobody really knows what he’s going through. Even I have a very different cancer, that’s like a process and stuff. It’s like it can probably help someone (by talking to them) with certain questions to help each other.

About a month before Walkers was diagnosed, Gibbs was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. AML is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow with an excess of immature white blood cells.

It’s been a long battle for Gibbs, but his mother said he had his last round of chemo today. On Thursday, he will receive a bone marrow transplant from his older sister, Alexius Guardiola, a 2016 Mona Shores alumna.

Gibbs was a 150lb 5-11 linebacker and an H-back for the Sailors. He knew college football probably wasn’t in his hand, but another goal is still achievable. He would like to become a child psychologist.

Walker appreciates Gibbs’s listening ear and vice versa. Just because someone is playing for that school on the other side of town doesn’t mean he’s a bad person.

A friend in need, Walker said of his relationship with Gibbs. Everyone needs a friend who they can talk to and identify with because a lot of people don’t know what you’re going through unless you’re actually going through it yourself.

Vanessa Guardiola first met Walker’s mother, Leona Bell, today in the hospital elevator. When Guardiola met Walker on Saturday, she found him respectful and humble. His bear hug with her son further confirmed that point.

Guardiola has tried to encourage Walker, as has her own son.

This is like when you have to take a different path, but you are still on that path, Guardiola said of her message to Walker. I also had to remind him that just because you’re going through this so many doors will open for him. It wasn’t over yet, you know.

Raise him up and see them get along, it’s really just a wonderful thing.

Numbers 45 and 46 were Walker and Gibbs’ numbers for the Big Reds and Sailors this season. Side by side, a lot in the way they go through this fight together.

He’s just a good person to talk to. He’s really just a humble person, Gibbs said. Both were in this and both would fight our battle. At the end of the day, we both know we will be leaving this hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Gibbs. According to Muskegon football coach Shane Fairfield, one is in the works for Walker.