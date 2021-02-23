No. 23 Women’s Tennis Upset No. 9 Vanderbilt





Nashville, Tennessee. Sophomore Safiya Carrington played the role of hero as she took a 4-2 victory at the Currey Tennis Center Monday afternoon for the visiting No. 23 LSU women’s tennis team over No. 9 Vanderbilt. With the win, LSU moves to 7-0 in the season and 2-0 in SEC play, while the Commodores drop to 8-1 in the season and 0-1 in conference play. Selling points “Today was a phenomenal effort and achievement by the Tigers,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “The trust each player has in each other radiated today. As Taylor didn’t play singles today, it was ‘next Tiger up’ and we saw Nina (Geissler), Paris (Corley) and Maggie (Cubitt) accept that by pressing to play their best matches of the season before Safiya could capture it for us at the end. “ “Vanderbilt is a great team, but our Tigers were up for the challenge. We will enjoy this win tonight before shifting focus to our next two games over the weekend against two more tough teams.”

Doubles results The pair Christina Rosca and Anessa Lee came out of the doubles first after beating seniors Taylor Bridges and Paris Corley by a score of 6-2 in the No. 3 doubles. The Commodores took the number 1 doubles match after Anna Ross and Holly Staff beat the senior’s number 14 ranked duo Eden Richardson and sophomores Nina Geissler in a 6-3 game. Singles results LSU was the first to strike in singles when Corley beat Ross in the No. 3 singles. Corley drove forward to claim the first set with a 6-3 score before holding off a late attack from Ross in the second to win 6-4 and take 12.thwin in the overall season. Sophomore Maggie Cubitt gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead in the game after claiming the No. 4 victory over Staff. Cubitt had a strong first set, led the way and won it 6-2. In the second set, Cubitt again controlled the pace of the game, winning 6-3 for her third straight win of the double season. At number 5, Geissler took her sixth win in the double season, extending LSU’s lead to 3-1 with a win over Lee. Geissler got off to a fast start, beating Lee in the first set with a score of 6-2. In the second set, Geissler held back Lee’s late rise to take a 6-4 win and keep her perfect two-season record intact. The Commodores’ lone point came from No. 2, where No. 20 beat Rosca Richardson. Rosca won the first set 6-3 before holding back Richardson in a back and forth second set that finished 7-5 to bring the LSU lead back to 3-2. At number 1, Carrington faced Emma Kurtz. The two contested an even first set and traded matches before Carrington was able to move forward and win with a score of 7-5. The second set was almost identical to the first, this time it took a tiebreaker to decide. Carrington kept her nerves in the tiebreak, took a 4-3 lead, then won three of the next four points to take a 7-4 win and a match win for the Purple & Gold. Next one No. 23 LSU will travel to Gainesville, Florida to attend No. 22 Florida Gators to take.

Social center For more information about the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, on Instagram @LSUWTen and onwww.Facebook.com/lsuwten # 23 LSU 4, # 9 Vanderbilt 2

February 22, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee (Currey Tennis Center) Singles competition Double competition Match notes LSU 7-0; National ranking # 23 Vanderbilt 8-1; National ranking # 9 Order of Arrival: Doubles (3,1); Singles (3,4,5,2,1)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos