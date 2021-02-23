Connect with us

Sports

Pictona pickleball complex founds eye enlargement in Holly Hill

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


The Holly Hill City Commission will vote on Tuesday on a request to begin formal negotiations with Pictona founders on the possible 24-job expansion of the pickleball complex, just eight months after it closed. opening

Rainer and Julie Martens, a couple from Ormond Beach, are seeking $ 200,000 in financial aid from the city to cover some of the costs of adding 24 additional lighted pickleball courts outside of the Pictona complex.

The couple’s proposal includes adding a 49th track suitable for championship games and stands for up to 1,600 spectators. The championship field could also be used throughout the city as a performing arts venue for concerts and other special events.

City Manager Joe Forte said that if the Martens proceed with their proposed Phase II expansion to Pictona, he would like to explore the feasibility of turning the championship into an all-weather indoor facility.

The Martens have offered to spend $ 1.2 million of their own money on the expansion project and plan to also apply to Volusia County for $ 400,000 in funding from the ECHO grant program.

“We believe that the Pictona expansion would build on the success of Phase One,” said Rainer Martens.

LAKE: Pictona has the makers of tieto pickleball

Expansion could bring more tournaments

“The extra courses and championship field would allow us to host more national and international tournaments, as well as smaller tournaments,” said Martens. “Maybe we could organize tournaments once a month. We currently limit it to only twice a year, because we don’t want to deprive our members of their regular play here.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: