Albert Pujols’ wife says the 2021 season will be his last





ANAHEIM, California. One of the greatest baseball sports of all time could be ready for a curtain call. Former Cardinals first baseman and current Angels first baseman / designated hitter Albert Pujols’ wife, Deidre, posted on Instagram Monday night that 2021 could be her husband’s last year in the Majors. Deidre later clarified in an Instagram story that her original post was not an official retirement announcement. “Today is the first day of the final season of one of the most remarkable careers in the sport! I’m talking about my husband @Albertpouw who would eat, sleep and breathe this sport from the time he was a child. I have had the privilege of running 23 years of this baseball journey and it is with such a full heart that I speak a blessing of him as he completes this good race! I have never known anyone as dedicated, disciplined and consistent as Albert. He loved the game, he hurt for the game, and he sacrificed for this game as if it were his own child. He has gone from a diligent young man to a confident leader that so many look up to, ” Deidre posted on Instagram. “We are certainly not perfect and he is certainly not a machine as many have called him, but everything he had to make sure we could all experience a win with him on the field.” Albert says he doesn’t want to be known for what he did on the field, but who he was off the field for … today I’m celebrating both! God is not done with you yet, my dear, and as you finish this final season, I know that a journey of goodness has already been prepared for you, waiting only for you! Thanks for 21 years of incredible baseball thrills! Finish strong as the angel you are and I know you will amaze us as usual this 2021 season “ Albert Pujols’ wife Deidre says the 10x All-Star will retire after the 2021 season Pujols is entering his 21st season in the major leagues pic.twitter.com/NrF835wGJC – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2021 USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported on Twitter On Monday night, Pujols is still undecided about playing after 2021 and will play it “by ear”. Albert Pujols says he still has doubts about whether he will retire after the season. He will play it by ear and decide once the season is over. # Angels – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 23, 2021 The Cardinals penned Pujols in the 13th round of the 1999 MLB Draft, and it wasn’t long before he became a superstar. Pujols won the 2001 NL Rookie of the Year Award and hit 445 homeruns while in St. Louis while winning three MVP Awards and two World Series titles. After the 2011 season, Pujols signed a 10-year contract with the Angels, which expires after the 2021 season. Pujols’ 662 home runs are ranked fifth of all time in baseball history. More cover from cardinals







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos