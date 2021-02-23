Nathan Lyon hits back the province’s cricket concert





Nathan Lyon has opted for a county cricket period this year as Australia remains hopeful of reaching the Test Championship final. Lyon signed a deal to become Hampshire’s foreign player in 2020, only to cancel that contract due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both sides left the door open for the offspinner’s return in 2021. But Lyon, who admitted to being exhausted at the end of an exhaustive test series against India last month, is not ready to make his debut in England’s top-flight league. “I have unfortunately hit Hampshire back”, Lyon told AAP. “I’m still looking to get there someday. “But I just don’t think the timing is right to go there now, given the pandemic.” Young all-rounder Cameron Green, who holds a British passport, also confirmed last week that he will not be playing county cricket during the long break between tests. Tim Paine’s side won’t be putting on the baggy green until next summer unless they participate in the inaugural Test Championship final to be held at Lord’s in June. The postponement of a tour of South Africa means Australia’s fate will be determined by the series of four tests between India and England, which is locked at 1-1 and continues Wednesday. A series schedule or a 2-1 win for England will result in a championship final between Australia and New Zealand. “Obviously, I’m watching that series quite closely,” said Lyon. “It’s going to be a different winter (anyway), but that’s exciting. A good chance to get really good fitness and training, hopefully improve my game while doing this.” Lyon recorded match figures of 10-78 in last week’s match against Sheffield Shield between NSW and Victoria at the SCG. Shield’s best career came after failing to eject India in less useful places in Sydney and Brisbane. Mitchell Starc’s match figures in the Blues’ loss against Victoria were 1–104, with his only wicket coming from the game’s penultimate episode. Story continues Lyon has defended Starc, who has been criticized since its ineffective close of last month’s Test Series decider. “He’s a world-class bowler. He’s incredible,” said Lyon. “I’m glad all those critics come and put the pillows on and look at him. “A talented cricket player like Mitch doesn’t get terrible overnight. Mitch has all my support.” Lyon and Starc’s Shield season continues on Thursday as the Blues face Victoria at the Bankstown Oval in Sydney.

