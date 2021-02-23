Michigan football adds Matt Weiss amid another staff change





Michigan football has officially added Matt Weiss, but Jim Harbaugh has to shift the roles of his coaching staff to make room. Weiss will coach the teams’ quarterbacks, as was reported on Sunday, but the hire has created a knock-on effect with two other assistants. During an announcement on Monday night, Harbaugh revealed that recently hired assistant Ron Bellamy tapped to help offensive coordinator Josh Gattis coach that the wide receivers are now moving to the defense and coach safeties. Meanwhile, new assistant George Helow hired last month to coach safety will now go downstairs and coach the linebackers to fill the vacancy left by outgoing Brian Jean-Mary. In a statement from Michigan’s athletics department, Harbaugh said he was very excited about reconnecting with Weiss, who worked for him as an assistant for defensive and special teams at Stanford in 2007 and 2008. Related: Michigan LBs coach Brian Jean-Mary was reportedly leaving for Tennessee He brings a lot of experience coaching all three stages of the game in addition to his strength in analysis and game strategy, Harbaugh said. He is a great teacher and will be an excellent role model for our student athletes. Like Mike Macdonald, Michigan’s freshman defensive coordinator, Weiss parlayed a graduate assistant position directly into an NFL appearance and landed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2009 as an assistant to the head coach. Since then, Weiss, 37, has quickly moved up from a quality control and analysis role to coaching linebackers, cornerbacks, quarterbacks and, most recently, the Ravens high-level running game. I look forward to reuniting with coach Jim Harbaugh, getting to know our offensive system and building relationships with the staff and student athletes, Weiss said in a statement. Of course, Michigan has little time to absorb these changes. The teams’ spring training schedule was set to begin Monday, earlier than usual, after the Wolverines abbreviated 2020 season was cut short by three consecutive canceled games due to concerns over COVID-19. Last month, after Harbaugh thought he’d completed his coaching staff for the 2021 season, the plan was that he would take over the reins from the quarterbacks. The all-important group returns just two stock market players from a season ago after Joe Milton’s abrupt departure (and only one has any college experience), but welcomes high-profile five-star recruit JJ McCarthy. Weiss, who has spent the past 12 seasons in the NFL, will also have to dive right in.

