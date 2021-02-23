In a race against time to qualify for the Olympics

In a few days, G Sathiyan, along with the Indian table tennis team, will be on board a flight to Doha for the highly anticipated Olympic qualifiers. Both the World and Asian Qualifiers are scheduled in a row, starting March 14, with players being limited to a bio bubble for six weeks, including for two Pro Tour events prior to the qualifiers.

Sathiyan will not feel comfortable until he has played the qualifiers, not only because the tournament will be his last chance to book a seat for Tokyo, but also because he fears the event itself could be canceled.

Over the past week, there has been a wave of cancellations and postponements of Olympic qualifying events across various disciplines. Indian boxers, for example, will not get another chance to qualify for Tokyo, now that the world qualifiers in Paris have been canceled. The qualifying window for international badminton, scheduled to reopen with the Swiss Open in March, was again hit by organizing countries calling for tournaments to be postponed due to increasing Covid-19 cases.

The situation bears an ominous resemblance to about this time last year, when qualifying events for the postponed Tokyo Olympics were canceled one by one, before the Olympics themselves were postponed by a year.

This new wave of uncertainty has created even more anxiety for already stressed athletes.

We have been living in uncertainty for over a year, said world No. 37 Sathiyan. We don’t know what will happen after this event, or if we will get any more tournaments before the Olympics. As an athlete, it is very difficult to consider and prepare for all these things.

Doha would also host the Apparatus World Cup, an Olympic gymnastics qualifying event starting March 10 that has now been indefinitely postponed.

Fortunately, the TT qualifying event is still going on. There has been an increase in cases leading to the cancellation of some events in Doha, but the international federation has confirmed they are going ahead, Sathiyan said.

With the Tokyo Games running for less than six months, nearly 40 percent of the athletes’ quota (between disciplines) for the event has yet to be earned. Of this, 25 percent will be determined during the qualification period that runs to June 29. The rest of the athletes are selected through rankings.

As things go, international sports federations may have no choice but to allocate more slots through the rankings.

Indian boxers came across that unwelcome news on February 17, when the Boxing Task Force decided to cancel the June World Qualifying event in Paris and allocate 53 quota places through the world rankings. Nine Indian boxers made the cut for Tokyo in the Asian qualifiers in March. The remaining four (men – 51 kg, 81 kg and 91 kg and women 57 kg) are unlikely to be filled, as none of the Indian boxers are high enough in the rankings.

It is a major blow to the boxers who have prepared for the qualifying match, said Santiago Nieva, director of the Indian boxing teams.

India had high expectations for the 57 kg men and women categories. Gaurav Solanki, Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist, Asian Championship Silver Medalist Kavinder Bisht and World Silver Medalist Sonia Chahal were in excellent shape.

The whole purpose of starting the camp in early August was to prepare the boxers in these categories. We went to Italy and France because we wanted to be eligible for all berths.

India’s top badminton players are also concerned about the total chaos of the international calendar.

The Badminton World Federation plans to reopen the qualifying window with the Swiss Open from March 2.

While that is still on schedule, the next series of events German Open (March 9-14) and Malaysia Masters (April 6-11) have been postponed. The dates of Malaysia Open and Singapore Open have been postponed. New dates have yet to be announced for Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open. The India Open was supposed to be the last qualifying event on the calendar from May 11-16, but now the period has been extended to June 15.

It does affect our mental preparation. The best way to counter this is to tell ourselves that times are tough and see the positive that there are some tournaments taking place, while there are still things to start in many sports, said doubles specialist Chirag Shetty.

Shetty and his doubles partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had to switch schedules a number of times in recent weeks.

First the German Open was canceled, so now we have decided to play against All England. Previously, we weren’t sure about All England because it wasn’t a qualifying event. So we went for Swiss, German and Malaysian Open. It really isn’t in our hands with the uncertain times, Chirag said.

Chirag and Satwik are in the 10th world rankings and appear to be making the qualification. Besides, PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth are on good ground when it comes to singles. But Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal in singles, and the mixed doubles combination of Satwik and Ashwini Ponappa, who performed very well in the Thailand Open in January, raising expectations for Tokyo, are on the brink.

It is very disturbing for the players and nothing is clear about qualification. From players to organizers, they are all helpless, said national selector and former international Vimal Kumar. But many players are on the same boat. The situation changes every day.