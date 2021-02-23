Carson Wentz needs a new song and Colts Michael Pittman Jr. retains 11





That’s because Michael Pittman Jr., the Indianapolis wide receiver, already owns the number and, as he explained on Monday, he doesn’t feel like giving it up to his supposed budding quarterback. He texted me about two hours after the news came out [of the trade], and he just asked me how I felt about it [the number], Said Pittman van Wentz NFL NetworkAnd I told him I would stay. He said that was cool and that he would switch songs, and it was so easy. I mean he was a chill guy about it so that was great. Of course, players in a variety of sports are known to punch all kinds of dough to get their favorite songs into new teams and, in the case of the former Washington running back Clinton Portis, he almost went to court on the matter. So Wentz, if he really wanted eleven, could theoretically deposit into a bank account that was fattened up by a $ 128 million contract extension he signed with the Eagles. However, when asked by Monday TMZ Sports about the possibility that Wentz would try to sweeten the pot, Pittman said, I don’t think a deal will be struck. Honestly, I wouldn’t be okay with taking money from someone because of a football number, the 23-year-old recipient added, so I’m pretty sure I’m in it. Interestingly, Pittman was ranked No. 11 just before the start of last season, his first with the Colts after they made him the 34th pick in the 2020 draft. While playing in Southern California, he wore No. 6 and wore. initially No. 86 during Colts training camp. However, wide receivers in Indianapolis have a tradition of wearing numbers between 10 and 20, so Pittman eventually chose to go with the flow. While his 2020 stats for 40 catches for 503 yards and one touchdown weren’t quite as impressive as those posted by some other rookie wide receivers last season, his combination of skill and size (6 feet-4, 223 pounds) gave the Colts reason to be thrilled To hit. for greater things to come. Wentz fared relatively worse last season when he wore 11. He posted career-worst marks in completion rate (57.4), interceptions (15), interception rate (3.4), yards per attempt (6.0), passing yards per game (218.3) and passer rating (72, 8). Due to the advanced statistics on Outsiders of football, Wentz had the worst 2020 performance of any NFL quarterback who threw at least 200 steps. So he arrives in Indianapolis with a lot of questions, but he can at least answer one well before the season starts, when he dials a new number. With NFL quarterbacks limited to numbers under 20 Wentz wore in high school, we know he can’t have 18 or 19 as those were retired by the Colts in honor of Peyton Manning and Johnny Unitas. As with Pittmans 11, several other numbers are already being used, although a few could become available after the free agency period, and not all players in Indianapolis are as adamant about keeping theirs as the second year receiver . The Indianapolis Star surmised that Wentz could go with 2, which is available and could represent a numerical connection of species between 20 and 11 that he previously carried. In fact, if he drastically changes his career under Colts Coach Frank Reich, the Eagles offensive coordinator when Wentz was at his best, the quarterback could even become the greatest NFL player to ever wear No. 2. some accounts, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has the strongest argument for that honor. But for now, Indianapolis would likely settle for Wentz just playing as effectively as he did from 2017 to 2019, unlike the disastrous form he showed last season. Pittman sounded happy with the addition of the 28-year-old quarterback, who told NFL Network, I think it’s great because we’re getting a boy that’s young, we’re getting a guy with a big arm, a guy that’s a proven man , and a man who led his team to a Super Bowl. So I think he’s great for us. Regarding Wentz’s broaching of the subject of the jersey number, Pittman said, he was not trying to press me or anything like that. He asked me very respectfully, and I just appreciated him for that. I think he’s a great guy because a lot of guys would come in with his status and demand things like that. It was a win for me, Pittman added with a chuckle.

