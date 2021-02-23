How Rishabh Pant Rediscovers the Joy of Wicketkeeping | Cricket News

through formative years, made some technical changes to rediscover its ‘form of preservation’

Rishabh pantsNEW DELHI: It was during a T20I against Bangladesh in Rajkot in 2019 that Rishabh Pant caused a stumping that was considered ‘not out’ for grabbing the ball for the stumps. The pressure on Pant, the wicket-keeper, multiplied from that point on.Every ball that reached him behind the stumps was scrutinized and with experts highlighting only the glitches in his technique, the turnaround in the two Tests on Furious Wearers in Chennai may come across as a Genie-out-of-the-box to many lamp story.

It’s easy to cite Pant’s resurgence as a turnaround. Essentially, it was about taking a step back – both technically and literally. It happened during a brief conversation with youth coaches Tarak Sinha and Devendra Sharma in his hometown after returning from Australia.

Pic credit: Rishabh Pant Twitter handle

The conversation was more about taking him back to the time when he started wicket-keeping at the age of 14 and fell in love with the art. “We didn’t have much time to talk, but we spoke to him about how he did in his early days. Wicket-keeping is all about enjoying yourself and staying relaxed behind the stumps,” Devendra, a former wicket-keeper in Delhi, told TOI . “We felt he got anxious and when you’re under pressure your muscles get stiff and start grabbing your balls. He’s got his glove position now too. It was flatter and now it’s vertical”, Devendra added as he referred to that missed stumping in Rajkot

The idea of ​​turning Pant into a wicket-keeper struck Devendra and Sinha when he was 14. It was also believed that by the time he got ready for international cricket, Indian cricket would have moved beyond the Dhoni era, which had driven many players from wicket-keeping. and a young replacement would be needed. “We told him to keep wickets to get into bigger teams and move up through the ranks faster. He had very good hands. It’s hard to get into senior teams as a teenager purely as a batsman,” recalls Devendra.

“There was a time when we didn’t have a full Sonnet Club team for a game. Rishabh was 15. I played him as a wicket-keeper and as an opener. He won the game on his own. Then he fell in love with wicket-keeping because it made him the involved in a match all the time and helped him out, we even asked former UP wicket-keeper Eklavya Dwivedi to let Rishabh play in club games instead of him.

“So we talked to him about those days in the two hours we had with Rishabh in Delhi for the English series. It is clear that he is having a good time behind the stumps and it helped to rediscover his soft hands,” said a satisfied Devendra.

The fine adjustments

One of the things Pant has done after that tough test in Sydney last month is to move a little further from the stumps while sticking to the spinners. That has given him time to collect the sharp bouncing balls, while avoiding the aspiration to live up to MS Dhoni-esque speed to take the braces off.

Former Indian wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta, who has followed Pant from the last IPL from the commentary field, points to the now apparent joy in Pant’s mannerisms alongside the technical changes. “He’s never really had bad technique. He had the base in place. But now you can see that he is enjoying his cricket. You can see that in his wicket-keeping,” Dasgupta told TOI. “The good thing is that he stands more upright and collects the balls next to him. Previously, he stayed too low for too long and got hit on his shoulders and close to his wrists,” he added.

Gymnasts pe love karne ka alag mazaa hain(Staying on the carriers gives you a different kind of high.) “This is what Pant is telling people close to him these days. Devendra and Sinha both understand that he is not immune to making mistakes, but they are just happy that their child prodigy has found his teenage beauty back!