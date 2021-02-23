Isaiah Wilson says he is ‘done with football’ as a member of the Titans in the now-deleted social media post

Isaiah Wilson’s days in Tennessee may seem to be coming to an end. Monday night, the offensive tackle’s official Twitter tweeted that he is “finished football like a Titan” and does not wish to comment further on the situation. The post stayed on the social media page of the first round of 2020 for more than 10 minutes before it was eventually deleted by Wilson or anyone who also has access to his account.
This is just the latest ordeal in what has evolved into a disastrous start to Wilson’s NFL career after he was selected by the club last spring with the No. 29 overall pick. He took just four snaps for the Titans last season and was placed on the reserve / non-football injury list in early December after the 22-year-old handled a number of issues off the field. Wilson was arrested for DUI in September and was also banned by the team later in the season for breaking club rules. It was after that suspension was lifted when he was placed on the non-football illness list because of “personal problems.”
Earlier this month, Titans GM Jon Robinson was asked about Wilson’s status with the team and noted that he had not been in touch with him since he was placed on the NFI list. Robinson also put the ball in Wilson’s court if he wants to pursue his career or not.
“He will have to decide if he wants to do what it takes to play professional football. That will be up to him,” Robinson said at the time.via the official team website
At the time the Titans chose the 6-foot, 350-pounder from Georgia, he was considered someone who could help anchor the line of attack facing Taylor Lewan, protect Ryan Tannehill, while paving the way for Derrick. Henry in the running game. Unfortunately for Tennessee, it doesn’t seem like this first-rounder is going to pay out the dividends most organizations hope for when they make such a significant investment.
As for Wilson’s NFL career, it looks like it’s hanging by a thread right now.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos