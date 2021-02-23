Isaiah Wilson says he is ‘done with football’ as a member of the Titans in the now-deleted social media post

Isaiah Wilson’s days in Tennessee may seem to be coming to an end. Monday night, the offensive tackle’s official Twitter tweeted that he is “finished football like a Titan” and does not wish to comment further on the situation. The post stayed on the social media page of the first round of 2020 for more than 10 minutes before it was eventually deleted by Wilson or anyone who also has access to his account.

This is just the latest ordeal in what has evolved into a disastrous start to Wilson’s NFL career after he was selected by the club last spring with the No. 29 overall pick. He took just four snaps for the Titans last season and was placed on the reserve / non-football injury list in early December after the 22-year-old handled a number of issues off the field. Wilson was arrested for DUI in September and was also banned by the team later in the season for breaking club rules. It was after that suspension was lifted when he was placed on the non-football illness list because of “personal problems.”

Earlier this month, Titans GM Jon Robinson was asked about Wilson’s status with the team and noted that he had not been in touch with him since he was placed on the NFI list. Robinson also put the ball in Wilson’s court if he wants to pursue his career or not.

“He will have to decide if he wants to do what it takes to play professional football. That will be up to him,” Robinson said at the time.via the official team website

At the time the Titans chose the 6-foot, 350-pounder from Georgia, he was considered someone who could help anchor the line of attack facing Taylor Lewan, protect Ryan Tannehill, while paving the way for Derrick. Henry in the running game. Unfortunately for Tennessee, it doesn’t seem like this first-rounder is going to pay out the dividends most organizations hope for when they make such a significant investment.

As for Wilson’s NFL career, it looks like it’s hanging by a thread right now.