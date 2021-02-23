Column: Why LSU men’s tennis 4-0 loss to Kentucky is not a setback | Sport





The Tigers opened their conference season with a win over VanderbiltOnFriday, but their conference report did not remain spotless for long.Facing their first-ranked conference opponent in No. 16Kentucky onOn Sunday, they fell short of a win and didn’t earn a single point against the Wildcats. LSU men’s tennis (7-1) had the chance to participate in conference play with a perfect track record if they could beat their strong in-state rivals in Tula … At first glance, that loss looks bad anddoes not match the belief that the LSU men’s tennis team has improvedd since last season. InIn recent yearsshortened season, they didn’t beat anysingletop-25 SEC opponent, fall short in upsein South Carolina and being crushed by Florida in their only top-25 matchups of the year. Thisusually happens whenthe match isa clinch match (where they only play up to four points instead of playing out).If LSU were to win on the courts when the match is tied, they would not get the chance to finish those matches and the score would reflect that. As LSU vs. For example, UL-Lafayette had been a clinch match it would have been 4-0 instead of 4-3 because LSUd four points before UL-Lafayette scored. This is relevant for a number of reasons. First, LSU had three courtsin the game when Kentucky placed:awhere the Tigers had a lead, one just starting and one about to start (Kentucky had four jobs, so Courts Five and Six had to wait). LSU’s Ronald Hohmann had a 3-2 lead in the third set againstNo. 45LiamDraxlon Court One. While this match could have gone either way, that’s a point for the Tigers if he wins.When Courts Five and Six go LSUs, that score suddenly seems a lot closer. Butwhere this really gets relevant is with LSU’s doubles. The first win in the doubles went to the Tigers, who went to Boris Kozlov and Nick Watson on Court Three. All they needed was for Court One ofTwo to go the Tigers way, and they would have had the colon. LSU men’s tennis (8-1) took on Vanderbilt (4-2) on Friday afternoon and got their first taste of SEC competition in the fall seas … Each of them was at 5-5 at one point, but unfortunately they each ended in close losses. LSU was possibleone or two points away from hitting the doubles, which would have been tremendous for the team’s morale and possibly the outcome of the match. But this is not meant to show how LSU could have won or how they should have won. It is meant to show that LSU had a higher chance of winning thanthescoreboard.If a few points here and there went the other way, Ronald Hohmann kept his lead to the end and Courts Five and Six got away with LSUs, who knows what could have happened, but regardless, the Tigers still lost. But Kentucky is currently one of the best teams in the SEC, with a record of 11-1, a number 16 in the nationand one of the country’s top singles players in LiamDraxlThe fact that the Tigers had a chance is not meaningless on that basis. They will soon have the chance to prove themselves against the top league as they will compete against No. 11 Florida and No. 20 South Carolina this weekend. A win in any of these games would be huge for the Tigers, oneAnd they might have an argument for being in the top 25 themselves.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos