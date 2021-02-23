KnightRiders hopes to proudly send seniors away at the state girls hockey tournament

The No. 4 seeded KnightRiders will have that opportunity Tuesday night when they host No. 5 Minot at Eagles Arena.

After the heartbreaking loss of four hours overtime to Devils Lake last year , head coach Alex Hedlund is confident that this group will come back stronger.

She looks back to a loss against East Grand Forks this season as an example of where the dressing room is located. The team felt it was playing well and was able to win, but the bounces fell through.

Goalkeeper Kaylee Baker was able to express feelings around the group.





She said we were a real team. We just lost a tough game and no one to blame, said Hedlund. Complement each other. They know we are capable. There are some nerves, but they want it and our senior class wants it. We were driven from top to bottom and the morale of the team is what brought us this far.

The five seniors – Hannah Gray, Megan Jacobson, Shaley Richards, Morgan Stenseth and Megan Tellman – have been a driving force for the KnightRiders. They have been able to contribute in their own way from day one.

Gray and Tellman were the headlines of the best defensive pair this year and are two of the better defenders in the state, according to Hedlunds. Jacobson has grown to be a big part of their top two lines. Richards and Stenseth, the two leading scorers, are expected to put the puck in the net in important situations.

I think their confidence grows every time we succeed and every time we can see that something is going on in practice, we can see that happening in a game, Hedlund said. The girls know they have this opportunity. All five seniors have a very bitter taste in their mouths and so do I. We were going to do everything we could as a coaching staff and as a team to make sure we played on Friday and Saturday.

The bitter taste comes from not yet winning a quarter-final, but that doesn’t mean the tension isn’t there. The four seeds are a very close match with Minot. The two shared matches with one goal earlier this season. Hedlund likes the matchup, but knows it won’t be easy.

I would say that of all 11 teams in Minot State, we are the most like us, both in talent and in the way we play. They were both gritty, physical teams and we didn’t have very high-scoring games when we played against each other, she said.

The four five seeds matchup brings back hard memories for Grand Forks. The aforementioned thriller against Devils Lake last season was also a four-on-five game. After having played four extra-time, there was almost a discussion about whether or not to interrupt the game and the next day.

It’s easy to see where nerves can come into play when returning to the same situation. Some words of encouragement from a local phenomenon can calm them and serve as inspiration.

Recently retired Grand Forks native and ladies hockey Olympic gold medalist Monique Lamoureux spoke to the team ahead of their quarter-final on Tuesday.

She said she was so nervous you were excited, Hedlund said. It’s okay to be a little nervous, that means you care. But don’t be so nervous as to hold your stick tight, Hedlund said.

For the seniors, some of their inspiration comes from continuing their season for an extra day. In a given year where every game was already an unknown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team is grateful to be able to play in a late season.

They are talented hockey players, but they’ve been told since their little kids that their senior year is their year, Hedlund said. They have been so close, but have not yet grasped it. Especially in a year where you play to put on the jersey two more times. Our seniors know that, and I have every confidence in the world with them and in our group as a whole.

KnightRiders at a glance

Trainer: Alexandra Hedlund

Mention: 14-8-0

Quarter-final matchup: The KnightRiders, the state’s No. 4 seed, will host Minot, the No. 5 seed. The Majettes are 11-9-0. The match is set to start at 5:00 PM at Eagles Arena.

Top scorers: Shaley Richards 12/23/35; Morgan Stenseth 15-14-29; Emily Becker 14-10-24; Hannah Gray 0-11-11; Maya Tellmann 3-7-10; Averi Greenwood 5-2-7; Annika Presteng 2-4-7

Top goalkeeper: Kaylee Baker (92.1 savings percentage, 2.36 goals against average).

Tournament History: Grand Forks is looking for its first state championship.