Frequent 14-day quarantine not helpful for athletes: Sathiyan | More sports news





India’s table tennis player G. Sathiyan calls 14-day quarantine mentally challenging

PANCHKULA: Indian Ace paddler G Sathiyan is one of the few Indian athletes to have played international competitions for the past five months – the Polish table tennis league for two weeks in October last year and the T-League for the Okayama Rivets in Tokyo for a month. And his experience was diverse in these Covid times to say the least.

“The frequent 14-day quarantine will not help athletes. It will be very difficult for someone to return to their original shape after being isolated in a room for two weeks,” Sathiyan said during a conversation with TOI on the sidelines. of the national table tennis championship

“When I was in Tokyo, my room was the size of a table tennis court. I was only allowed out of my room for two hours a day. I was given a room with a table in it and a sparring partner. Mentally, it was the most challenging case I was in. my life. They adhered to strict Covid protocols, and they are the need of the hour, ”he said, adding that the hospitality was very good. And yes, the Japanese cuisine was fantastic, ”said Sathiyan with a big smile on his face.

Quarantine period aside, the Tokyo stint has boosted the 28-year-old to come back stronger later this year.

“I’ve been waiting for Japan for so long. I just wanted to get the feel of the Olympics. Going to Tokyo was very helpful to me. The competition was of a very high standard. All the players were ranked higher than me; most of them were top 20 players. Even without the crowd, the games were so intense. I played four games, won one and lost three. The win was against a top player. I would have done better if I had had more time to prepare. said Sathiyan, who is 37th in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings.

“It was a welcome experience to play against some of the best in the world, the high-quality competition was perfect for pre-Olympic preparation,” he said.

There is uncertainty about the Olympics, however, but the Chennai-based paddler hopes Tokyo will host it anyway.

“In my opinion, despite all the rumors, they are ready. You see the billboards there and the city is decorated with posters of all the Japanese top athletes. It has motivated me enormously,” said Sathiyan.

The paddler made an interesting comment about the brand of tables used in table tennis worldwide.

“Nobody knows, but the tables we play differ from country to country. In India, there is more friction on the surface because of the heat, which means that the ball flies off the table and spins a lot. There are none here. in Europe the tables are generally slower, and there is not much spin, and therefore you will see more rallies in the game, ”he said.

“Tell a Nadal (Rafael) or Federer (Roger) to play on clay today, and the next day they will have to play on the grass. Imagine how difficult it will be for them. This is what we see in the table. tennis when we play in Europe and then come back to play in India. The mental shift is very important because the same ball in India will behave differently in Europe, ”he claimed.

On the Japanese table he said, “They are somewhere in between. Not as fast as the one in India, but not as slow as European ones.”

Sathiyan has won two ITTF Pro-Tour titles, but has yet to win the national title. He lost three times in the final in his six appearances and just as many times in the last four stages.

“It is the first time that I have trained for three weeks at home for the national championship. I have prepared well, and hopefully I am lucky this time,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos