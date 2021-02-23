False Alarm: Pujols’ wife walks back after appearing to announce his impending retirement





Albert Pujols’ wife has seemingly revealed that the Los Angeles Angels slugger is retiring after the upcoming season, though she later adjusted her social media post to be less definitive. 41-year-old Pujols, a 10-time All-Star who won three NL MVP awards and two World Series titles with the Cardinals from 2001-11, joined the Angels on Monday in spring practice. In a post on her Instagram account later today, Deidre Pujols wrote: Today is the first day of the final season of one of the most remarkable careers in the sport! Shortly after, she amended the parenthesis statement based on his contract and posted Instagram stories saying her first post was “not interested in being an official retirement announcement” and that her husband was “showing too much respect. and class has to retire through a messenger. ” Pujols’ 10-year $ 240 million contract with the Angels ends after this season, his 21st in the majors. But the fifth-best home run hitter in Major League history has repeatedly refused to say whether this season will be his last, and reiterated his uncertainty earlier this month in an interview with ESPN Deportes. Pujols is the oldest player in the majors, and he’s a decade away from his St. Louis heyday and hasn’t come close to matching his previous production with the Angels. On Instagram, Deidre Pujols praised her husband when he finished this good race. God is not done with you, my dear, and when you end this season I know that another journey of goodness is waiting for you on the other side, wrote Deidre Pujols. Thanks for 21 years of incredible baseball thrills! Finish strong as the angel that you are and I know you will blow our minds as usual throughout the 2021 season! 700 we come after you. ” Albert Pujols has 662 career homers, behind Alex Rodriguez (696) for fourth place. Pujols has only hit more than 31 homers once in his nine seasons with the Angels, meaning his chances of becoming the fourth player in Major League history with 700 homers this year hinge on an extraordinary resurgence in power. Pujols remains one of the greatest hitters of his generation, combining strength and consistency on the board over a career spanning two decades. He converted his St. Louis success into an extraordinary contract from Angels owner Arte Moreno in December 2011. But Pujols’ production in Anaheim has never consistently reached the height of its 11 years in St. Louis, and the Angels have no playoff game during his tenure alongside three-time AL MVP Mike Trout. Pujols hit .257 with 217 homers and 771 RBI’s in his nine seasons with the Angels, dropping his career average .299. He hit a career-worst .224 last season with nine homers and 25 RBIs in the coronavirus-shortened campaign.







