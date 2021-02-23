Sports
‘He’s just a class act’ says Gautam Gambhir, says R Ashwin not being part of white-ball cricket is ‘very unfortunate’
At the moment, it seems that Ravichandran cannot harm Ashwin. The right arm off spinner was in great shape with the ball in Australia, where he was the spinner with the most wickets in the series. Ashwin picked 12 wickets in 3 games with an average of 28.83, and he also showed his skills with the bat in Sydney, where he saved the match for India.
Ashwin’s form with both bat and ball continued in the England series, as he took his 29th fifer in the 2nd Test and then followed it with his 5th Test 100. But despite all his praise in the longest format in recent days, Ashwin was not included in the T20I squad for India against England.
Speaking at Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir said it’s a shame the Indian off-spinner isn’t part of the white ball scheme.
“Someone who comes close to taking 400 wickets and getting five Test Hundreds at the same time and still not part of the white ball scheme of things is very unfortunate. He’s just a class act,” said Gambhir.
“He’s just a good bowler and his subtle variations. The amount of cricket he’s played and the longevity he’s played with and still the kind of impact he’s had, it’s just incredible,” added Gambhir.
Former India mobster Ashish further praised Ashwin, saying the 33-year-old is a good student of the game.
“This is not the first time that Ravichandran Ashwin has made such a big impact when you play at home. When you talk about how different he is, of course he has so much experience and so much confidence when you play. At home, when he knows that. these wickets will help him, ‘said Nehra.
“He’s a good student of the game. We’ve always seen that he wants to learn. There were some fitness problems with him. We heard coach Ravi Shastri say he’s working hard on his fitness so he spells long and he likes long spells.” bowling, ”he concluded.
