High schools in Massachusetts are restarting football for the seven-game spring season





Massachusetts high school soccer players swap sweatbands for earmuffs as they kick off the strangest season of their lives, a seven-game stretch from March to late spring after COVID-19 sidelined their traditional fall schedule. “It doesn’t feel real until you come out here to know you’re playing football in February,” Owen McGowan, senior of Catholic Memorial High School, told the Herald on his first practice day on Monday. McGowan said he wasn’t sure he would ever wear his red and white jersey for another game at the West Roxbury field before leaving for Boston College to play linebacker for the Eagles next fall. “It just felt really scary for the past six months, not knowing if I was going to have a senior season or not. The past month has been a real relief, ”he said. That relief came in late January with a vote by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association board of directors, which approved a limited season for high school students, and began practicing Monday. The actual game on the field will look no different than a typical high school game, except that all players will have to wear masks – whether competing or on the sidelines. The board has made several other changes, including no handshakes before or after games and social distance on the sidelines. Now, high school students run the commonwealth trails across snow-covered fields and fall on burpees in freezing weather. It’s a situation where Catholic Memorial Varsity’s head coach Joe DiBiaso said he never expected to come back. “I thought I would play baseball from March to the end of spring. I never thought we would play football. It’s very unusual. It’s unprecedented. But we are just very happy to have a season, ”he said during Monday’s practice. It was clear that this mini preseason is a big change of pace for the players, some of whom were scolded for showing up in shorts and T-shirts at warm-ups in 1930s warm-ups one afternoon in February with warm temperatures. and with a pouring rain. But even in wintry weather, after such a long wait, players like McGowan said they were eager to get the short season started. “This year, frankly, it’s just more excitement than anything. I’m just excited to be back with my teammates, ”he said. Catholic Memorial players looked forward to avenging their one-score loss against St. John’s Prep in the 2019 Division 1 Super Bowl. Without a traditional schedule for this senior class, they’ve adjusted their outlook, but it still includes beating St. John’s. “Winning the Catholic Conference would be tantamount to winning a Super Bowl for us,” said DiBiaso. Watch an exercise video at bostonherald.com. BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: Javier Borges performs exercises with teammates on day one of soccer practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: Jack Sokol practices his field goals on day one of soccer practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: Jack Sokol practices his field goals on day one of soccer practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: Jack Sokol practices his kicks on day one of soccer practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: Players complete exercises on the first day of soccer practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: Players complete exercises on the first day of soccer practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



Scituate, MA. February 22: Scituate High Football Stadium on February 22, 2021 in Scituate, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Matt Stone / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

Scituate, MA. February 22: Scituate High soccer team practices February 22, 2021 in Scituate, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Matt Stone / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

Scituate, MA. February 22: Scituate High Football Stadium on February 22, 2021 in Scituate, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Matt Stone / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



Scituate, MA. February 22: Scituate High Football Stadium on February 22, 2021 in Scituate, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Matt Stone / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

Scituate, MA. February 22: Scituate Highs Henry Gates throws the ball during soccer practice on February 22, 2021 in Scituate, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Matt Stone / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

Scituate, MA. February 22: Scituate Highs Harry Gates catches the ball during soccer practice on February 22, 2021 in Scituate, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Matt Stone / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



Scituate, MA. February 22: Scituate High soccer team practices February 22, 2021 in Scituate, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Matt Stone / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

Scituate, MA. February 22: Scituate High soccer team practices February 22, 2021 in Scituate, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Matt Stone / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: A game ball sits on the field as players go through drills on day one of soccer practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



Scituate, MA. February 22: Scituate High soccer team practices February 22, 2021 in Scituate, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Matt Stone / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

Scituate, MA. February 22: Scituate High Football Stadium on February 22, 2021 in Scituate, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Matt Stone / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

Scituate, MA. Feb 22: Scituate Highs Michael Sheskey walks during soccer practice Feb 22, 2021 in Scituate, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Matt Stone / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



Scituate, MA. February 22: Scituate High soccer team practices February 22, 2021 in Scituate, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Matt Stone / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: Players complete exercises on the first day of soccer practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: Javier Borges runs through a tennis ball catch exercise on the first day of soccer practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: Donald Bryant wears a CM mask on day one of soccer practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: Players complete exercises on the first day of soccer practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: John McGurn and Jason Rayner are on the field on day one of soccer practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: Jason Rayner (C) performs drills with his teammates on day one of soccer practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: On the first day of football practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: On the first day of football practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: On the first day of football practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: Javier Borges performs drills on day one of soccer practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. FEBRUARY 22: Javier Borges performs exercises with teammates on day one of soccer practice at Catholic Memorial on February 22, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



