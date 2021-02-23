Despite losing on the opening day, the men’s tennis bounces back for the winning weekend | Sport





The Illinois States Mens Tennis team hosted their first home games last weekend. Plays hosts to Depaul and Illinois in Springfield on Friday, Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, and Bellarmine on Sunday. Depaul took an early lead in Friday’s first game after winning 2-of-3 in doubles. Redbirds Nam Pham and Pol Botifoll Rius each won their singles, but Depaul would take the other four to bring themselves a 5-2 win. The state of Illinois would bounce back against the University of Illinois at Springfield. By losing the first game of the doubles, Illinois State would win the last two games to move up one point and take the early lead. Pham would win his match again to start warm for the redbirds. Diego Le Gal Perez, Botifoll Rius, Ming-Chieh Chiu and Shu-Lun Chang would also all win their singles matches to give Illinois State a 6-1 victory in the second game. The state of Illinois came back to court on Saturday to face Eastern Illinois. A battle between two in-state rivals that was one-sided in favor of the state of Illinois. Again started hot when they swept the doubles, giving them the early one-point advantage. Illinois State nearly won the competition, but fell in the 6th singles game, giving Eastern their lone run in the competition. Illinois State completed its four-game home stand against the Bellarmine Knights. By winning the first double play but losing the next two, Illinois State trailed one point earlier. However, Illinois State would dominate the singles competition and win 5-of-6 to give them a 5-2 win over the Knights. Pham and Botifoll Rius were both perfect in some games this weekend and did not lose a single game in this home leg. The state of Illinois will set out to take Saint Louis on Wednesday

ERIC SCHWEIZER is a sports reporter for The Vidette. He can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @ EricSchweizer2







