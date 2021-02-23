Northwest Ohio hockey community honors boy killed in car crash





9-year-old Jackson Weis was killed in a car accident in the summer. The Northview Wildcats and Jackson’s team, the North Stars, honored him in a special ceremony.

SYLVANIA, Ohio 9-year-old Jackson Weis was killed in a car accident in July. The Toledo hockey community set aside teams and rivalries to honor Sylvania’s young hockey player after his death. Hockey sticks were left on illuminated porches in the area in tribute. The community, sporting hockey jerseys of every team imaginable, lined the route to Jackson’s final resting place. RELATED: Local hockey community honors Jackson Weis in funeral procession Jackson’s Sylvania North Stars jersey, # 14, hung outside of Stranahan Elementary at a memorial to the athlete. Jackson once wanted to play hockey for Northview. While Jackson will never play for Northview due to the tragic crash that took his life, Northview played for him. The Wildcats hockey team made sure that Jackson’s name and number made it onto a jersey. That sweater hung in their dressing room all season. As a reminder, be better for J. On February 12, the Northview Wildcats hockey team held a ceremony dedicated to Jackson Weis. Jackson’s North Stars teammates lined the benches. His family did the ceremonial puck before the game. Weis’ Wildcats jersey, with his name and number proudly on the back, was presented to his family. Always a North Star and now always a Wildcat. Jackson’s family has started a charity to support young athletes like Jackson in the area. One goal is to help build a hockey rink in Sylvania – something Jackson always wanted, but the city doesn’t have yet. You can donate to www.jacksonweis.com RELATED VIDEO:

