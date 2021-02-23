Marc-Andre Fleury clears Avalanche again while Vegas Colorado 3-0 | beats

Those are two shutouts in eight days for goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury against the Avalanche.

Fleury made 34 saves and striker Alex Tuch scored twice on Monday in a 3:21 space to help the Vegas Golden Knights shutout the Avs 3-0 in Ball Arena and hand Colorado his first home loss since opening night .

All three of Vegas’ goals came in the second period as the Golden Knights balanced the four-game streak against the Avs.

Colorado’s winning streak ended in five games. The Avs are also 6-2-1 in their past nine since the start of the season 3-3. Both regulatory losses have come against Vegas.

“The great thing is, we were 2-1 in the series of the four games that we really wanted to make 3-1,” said Avs forward Matt Calvert.

Fleury made 15 saves in the third. But his two-high saves against Nazem Kadri in the first two bouts may have been his best.

Kadri took a cross-ice pass from captain Gabe Landeskog and tried to beat Fleury high. But the 36-year-old got a piece of it and sent the puck into the net late in the first time with a stack of two blocks. Then, early in the second, Fleury stopped Kadri again.

“They’re just fun,” Fleury said of the two-block serve. “Especially if you stop them.”

Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault scored Vegas’s third goal in 8:13 in the second period to make it 3-0. It is the first time that Colorado is three goals behind since a 4-1 defeat to St. Louis on opening night.

It is also the first time that Avs goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer has conceded three goals since January 26 (seven games).

‘I give them credit. They came out and played hard. They challenged us on the defensive side of it, ”said Avs coach Jared Bednar of the knights.

Tuch’s first goal came on a power play with Colorado defender Conor Timmins in the penalty area. The Avalanche had gained momentum after killing a late first sentence and bringing that into the middle period. But Tuch wasted little time taking advantage of his team’s second chance by splitting two defenders and beating Grubauer in the lead for just 21 seconds in the leading group.

Three minutes later, the Golden Knights won a draw in the defensive zone and Tuch zoomed in on the Colorado zone past defender Cale Makar and fired a shot at Grubauer. The rebound bounced off defender Bo Byram’s skate and down his netminder to make it 2-0.

“I think these are the most opportunities they’ve created against us in the four games we’ve played,” added Bednar. “I didn’t like us defensively. I think they won most of the battles that led to their odds. On the other hand, we looked sluggish that we didn’t have our jump and our legs, and we lacked energy for most of the game. “

Colorado has struggled with the power game. The Avs are 0-for-16 with the man advantage over the past six games, including going scoreless for nine tries in four games against Vegas.

“We’re still getting pucks on the net and creating opportunities for ourselves, but they’re just not going into it,” Makar said. “I feel like it’s just grinding it out and making sure we bury those opportunities right in front of the net. And especially to make sure that photos get through. “

Injury update: The Avalanche ice cold the same setup that faced the Golden Knights at Lake Tahoe. Colorado welcomed defenders Sam Girard and Makar, and forwards Tyson Jost, Calvert and Landeskog.

The only players left on the injury list are veteran defender Erik Johnson and backup goalkeeper Pavel Francouz.

Deep defender Dennis Gilbert, who has spent most of the season in the taxi squad, has been out for 4 to 6 weeks following an injury in a fight against Vegas’ Keagan Kolesar last week.