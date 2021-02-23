Sports
Marc-Andre Fleury clears Avalanche again while Vegas Colorado 3-0 | beats
Those are two shutouts in eight days for goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury against the Avalanche.
Fleury made 34 saves and striker Alex Tuch scored twice on Monday in a 3:21 space to help the Vegas Golden Knights shutout the Avs 3-0 in Ball Arena and hand Colorado his first home loss since opening night .
All three of Vegas’ goals came in the second period as the Golden Knights balanced the four-game streak against the Avs.
Colorado’s winning streak ended in five games. The Avs are also 6-2-1 in their past nine since the start of the season 3-3. Both regulatory losses have come against Vegas.
“The great thing is, we were 2-1 in the series of the four games that we really wanted to make 3-1,” said Avs forward Matt Calvert.
Fleury made 15 saves in the third. But his two-high saves against Nazem Kadri in the first two bouts may have been his best.
Kadri took a cross-ice pass from captain Gabe Landeskog and tried to beat Fleury high. But the 36-year-old got a piece of it and sent the puck into the net late in the first time with a stack of two blocks. Then, early in the second, Fleury stopped Kadri again.
“They’re just fun,” Fleury said of the two-block serve. “Especially if you stop them.”
Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault scored Vegas’s third goal in 8:13 in the second period to make it 3-0. It is the first time that Colorado is three goals behind since a 4-1 defeat to St. Louis on opening night.
It is also the first time that Avs goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer has conceded three goals since January 26 (seven games).
‘I give them credit. They came out and played hard. They challenged us on the defensive side of it, ”said Avs coach Jared Bednar of the knights.
Tuch’s first goal came on a power play with Colorado defender Conor Timmins in the penalty area. The Avalanche had gained momentum after killing a late first sentence and bringing that into the middle period. But Tuch wasted little time taking advantage of his team’s second chance by splitting two defenders and beating Grubauer in the lead for just 21 seconds in the leading group.
Three minutes later, the Golden Knights won a draw in the defensive zone and Tuch zoomed in on the Colorado zone past defender Cale Makar and fired a shot at Grubauer. The rebound bounced off defender Bo Byram’s skate and down his netminder to make it 2-0.
“I think these are the most opportunities they’ve created against us in the four games we’ve played,” added Bednar. “I didn’t like us defensively. I think they won most of the battles that led to their odds. On the other hand, we looked sluggish that we didn’t have our jump and our legs, and we lacked energy for most of the game. “
Colorado has struggled with the power game. The Avs are 0-for-16 with the man advantage over the past six games, including going scoreless for nine tries in four games against Vegas.
“We’re still getting pucks on the net and creating opportunities for ourselves, but they’re just not going into it,” Makar said. “I feel like it’s just grinding it out and making sure we bury those opportunities right in front of the net. And especially to make sure that photos get through. “
Injury update: The Avalanche ice cold the same setup that faced the Golden Knights at Lake Tahoe. Colorado welcomed defenders Sam Girard and Makar, and forwards Tyson Jost, Calvert and Landeskog.
The only players left on the injury list are veteran defender Erik Johnson and backup goalkeeper Pavel Francouz.
Deep defender Dennis Gilbert, who has spent most of the season in the taxi squad, has been out for 4 to 6 weeks following an injury in a fight against Vegas’ Keagan Kolesar last week.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]