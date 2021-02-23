High school football starts in Virginia on a Monday in February





It was easier to see what was missing. The beginning of the DC area high school football season came without many of the trappings often associated with the Friday night experience. There was no August heat, no fanfare, no line at the concession stand. It wasn’t even a Friday. And yet the Monday game between the Rams and TC Williams was the start of the most anticipated football season in recent memory. For players in Northern Virginia, the first local area to start a shortened fall sports season, Monday was the dangling carrot. However, months of home workouts and Zoom fatigue made this season something to work towards, to hope for. I’ve had this date put on my calendar since they moved the season back, said Robinson strategist Steven Hugney. I can’t describe a better feeling than being here with my boys. The Rams won 34-15 in front of a small but noisy home crowd. A recent order from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) expanded the permitted participation in outdoor events to 250 people. Each team was given a certain number of tickets and fans were asked to distance themselves in the stands. They erupted in cheers at the last game of the first quarter when Rams running back Cordon Zelaya took the open field for a touchdown from 83 meters. It was at such times that the crowd reached a crescendo as the senior got a final block, when the match felt most normal. On the sidelines, Robinson players celebrated every big game as a game winner. If we told you [the players] they had to be hosed off after every click, they would do it, said Rams coach Scott Vossler. They wanted to do everything they could to get out of here. For TC Williams, Monday was two weeks since they first met as a team this school year. Unlike other programs in the area, the Titans were unable to keep off-season training at bay. For freshman coach Rodney Hughey, that meant just a face on a computer screen for months on end. Coach and team had two weeks to get to know each other, let alone practice. As for scouting, Hughey said the team he is currently focusing on is his. The Titans pulled within 12 points late in the third quarter. The Rams responded with a long drive capped by a short touchdown pass from Hugney to Myles Ratcliffe. After the game, the Robinson players packed up their equipment and made their way to the school building while the Titans boarded waiting buses, still in full blocks. The evening, highly anticipated and unlike any other, was over. It’s great to win, but more than ever, that’s not really the point, Vossler said. I am happy for the TC children that they also got to play. It’s just a good feeling. A special evening.

