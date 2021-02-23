Connect with us

Sports

Lakers will reportedly forgo Quinn Cook, creating both a grate spot and flexibility under the hard hat

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


quinn-cook.jpg

The Los Angeles Lakers are relinquishing fifth-year security guard Quinn Cook The Shams Charania of the AthleticCook, a lifelong Lakers fan who won a championship with the team last season, struggled to find minutes in a renewed rotation. The decision serves several purposes from the perspective of scheduling.

The decision to forgo Cook doesn’t cost the Lakers money from a pet perspective. His contract was not guaranteed, and the deadline to forgo such deals before guaranteeing them is Saturday, February 27. The Lakers have apparently decided that they would prefer to keep Cook’s indemnity over him. They can exercise that freedom in different ways.

The simplest thing would be to just sign another player. The Lakers are reportedly interested in bringing back DeMarcus Cousins, who was disbanded by the Houston Rockets over the weekend. However, they could not have signed it right away, because they are pressed against the hard cap. Taking advantage of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (on Montrezl Harrell) and the biennial exception (on Wes Matthews) off-season, the Lakers have committed to under the $ 138.9 million hard cap all season long to stay.

They cannot legally exceed these for any reason. With just over $ 138 million in salary on their books, they had less than $ 1 million to work with. They couldn’t even have legally contracted another player until February 24, when the proportional portion of the veteran’s minimum would be low enough to fit their space. Now they can sign another player a little earlier. With Cook gone, they now have two empty roster spots to potentially use in the buyout market. As long as they have 14 players when the dust settles, they are free to consider different options.

One possible explanation for this under-the-radar move is that the Lakers wanted to release money to use in a transaction. With so little space under the hard cap before they saw Cook off, they would have struggled to make an unbalanced trade from a cap perspective. Every cent counts, and now the Lakers may be able to absorb a player who earns a little more than anyone they send out.

The Lakers have now lost three games in a row without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder, and it becomes clear that their offense has flaws that require outside help. How Rob Pelinka will address those shortcomings remains to be seen, but forgoing Cook gives him the flexibility to do so in any way he sees fit.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: