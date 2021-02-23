Lakers will reportedly forgo Quinn Cook, creating both a grate spot and flexibility under the hard hat

The Los Angeles Lakers are relinquishing fifth-year security guard Quinn Cook The Shams Charania of the AthleticCook, a lifelong Lakers fan who won a championship with the team last season, struggled to find minutes in a renewed rotation. The decision serves several purposes from the perspective of scheduling.

The decision to forgo Cook doesn’t cost the Lakers money from a pet perspective. His contract was not guaranteed, and the deadline to forgo such deals before guaranteeing them is Saturday, February 27. The Lakers have apparently decided that they would prefer to keep Cook’s indemnity over him. They can exercise that freedom in different ways.

The simplest thing would be to just sign another player. The Lakers are reportedly interested in bringing back DeMarcus Cousins, who was disbanded by the Houston Rockets over the weekend. However, they could not have signed it right away, because they are pressed against the hard cap. Taking advantage of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (on Montrezl Harrell) and the biennial exception (on Wes Matthews) off-season, the Lakers have committed to under the $ 138.9 million hard cap all season long to stay.

They cannot legally exceed these for any reason. With just over $ 138 million in salary on their books, they had less than $ 1 million to work with. They couldn’t even have legally contracted another player until February 24, when the proportional portion of the veteran’s minimum would be low enough to fit their space. Now they can sign another player a little earlier. With Cook gone, they now have two empty roster spots to potentially use in the buyout market. As long as they have 14 players when the dust settles, they are free to consider different options.

One possible explanation for this under-the-radar move is that the Lakers wanted to release money to use in a transaction. With so little space under the hard cap before they saw Cook off, they would have struggled to make an unbalanced trade from a cap perspective. Every cent counts, and now the Lakers may be able to absorb a player who earns a little more than anyone they send out.

The Lakers have now lost three games in a row without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder, and it becomes clear that their offense has flaws that require outside help. How Rob Pelinka will address those shortcomings remains to be seen, but forgoing Cook gives him the flexibility to do so in any way he sees fit.