The Hundred: Sophie Devine shows that women’s cricket can create heroes for boys and girls

The first match of this summer’s inaugural Hundred competition will be a women’s match between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals. The match will be broadcast live on the BBC.

When a young New Zealand cricket fan, Henry Darrow, was asked his opinion on the impressive innings of the male cricketer he’d watched from the crowd, he was full of praise, before commenting that it was “ no better than Sophie Devine , but still pretty good “.

The analysis was simple: Finn Allen’s knock, the one who had watched Henry, was a rapid-fire 75 of 33 balls.

Days earlier, Sophie Devine, the world’s fourth-placed T20 female batter, had dashed to 108 of 38 balls in the corresponding women’s domestic tournament.

What was remarkable about the young male cricket fan’s comments was how Devine’s innings resonated. That Allen and Devine were different sexes was not recorded at all; Henry hadn’t even hesitated.

A few years ago a similar story circulated: external link it showed the photo of a young black boy with his best friend, a young white boy, beaming at the camera wearing similar hairstyles. They wanted to get the same haircut, one of the boy mothers explained, to trick their teacher who, the boys reasoned, wouldn’t be able to tell them apart.

Expand that to gender too; there is little to suggest that we were born with preconceived gender stereotypes. Like race, background, religion, these are things that are usually learned, picked up from our environment, from what we look at and what we are doing.

And when it comes to sports, what we watch, listen to and read remains predominantly masculine. In the UK, the latest research suggests that women’s sports account for only between four and 10% of coverage across all different media platforms.

This number is likely to have declined during the pandemic, just as women’s activity levels have been disproportionately affected.

That’s why the Hundred could be transformational in some ways – starting with the first game of the tournament.

From the very beginning, The Hundred has been marketed as a competition for both men and women

In recent months, a young child turning on the television will have watched men play Test cricket, men play the IPL, and men in general continue to play international cricket during the pandemic, while women for the most part have not.

What Sophie Devine and New Zealand have shown is that if you give a fair share of that platform to women, then all of a sudden cricket is for them too.

New Zealand lags far behind England in many aspects of women’s cricket. But it is becoming increasingly clear that both there and in Australia, the pedestal on which female cricketers are placed is much closer to that of the men compared to other countries, including England.

A smaller population and less competitive sports can contribute to this. However, when Australia played against New Zealand in a rare bilateral series for women last year, it was striking how the respective countries’ men’s players and the senior media viewed them.

They tweeted about women’s cricket and wrote about it. Not because they felt obligated, in a pursuit of gender equality, but because it was an opportunity to analyze, comment and participate in a competitive series that unfolded.

The Hundred, the first major franchise tournament to launch the men’s and women’s game simultaneously, is determined to change perception in England.

Beth Barrett-Wild, who heads the Hundred women’s competition for the England and Wales Cricket Board, believes this summer is the start of “a great opportunity”.

“Normalizing men and women playing cricket on the same team” is the driving force behind the ECB’s strategy, according to Barrett-Wild. “Marketing and investment could really be the things that shift the watch face for the women’s game a lot.”

The Big Bash League in Australia has shown this; despite the launch of the men’s BBL five years before the women’s introduction, it was directly incorporated into the branding, marketing and infrastructure of the popular men’s tournament.

Now, as a standalone women’s tournament, the WBBL is starting to challenge all the men’s game to television viewers.

The men’s and women’s Hundred games will be played as double headers this year, which Barrett-Wild says is an opportunity for the women’s game to share the podium, not just give the warm-up.

“Visibility is critical,” explains Barrett-Wild. “We really present those two [men’s and women’s] corresponds to the same scale. “

An audience of more than 400,000 watched the 2020 WBBL Final in Australia

There is an argument that this detracts from the success of women’s cricket as a sport in its own right, as has already been shown to be possible both in the WBBL and when the Melbourne Cricket Ground last year attracted nearly 90,000 spectators for the T20 World Cup. finale was packed.

The operational complexity that Covid presents certainly contributes to the decision to host double headers, but is also driven by the fact that the tournament is largely made for the broadcast market.

Hosting the men’s and women’s matches in the same major stadiums, with the same built-in infrastructure, offers significantly more opportunities for exposure on television, radio and social media – the platforms with the greatest reach.

The ECB appears to be starting out as they intend to continue – the first Hundred game will be a woman’s – so clearly it’s not just an afterthought.

More than half of the ECB team working on the Hundred is made up of women, and it’s finally starting to show.

“Everything we do is through a gender-balanced lens,” adds Barrett-Wild. “How do we approach this opportunity so that it is no surprise that the women are opening the match and it is just normal to happen?”

According to Henry Darrow in New Zealand, normalization has already begun; now English cricket has a chance to do the same.