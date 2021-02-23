Sam Barlow High School is ending the high school football season





The district leaders told KGW that the district would not offer limited personal instruction in time for the football team to start the season.

PORTLAND, Oregon High school football teams across the state practice before the start of the season. It’s an unbearable sight for Jackson Kane. “It’s actually the hardest,” he said. Kane is a senior tight end and inside linebacker at Sam Barlow High School. He found out late last week that the Gresham-Barlow School District is withdrawing from the football season. Kane and his teammates were devastated. “It’s awful to see them go through all this pain and I go through all this pain,” Kane said. Coaches hurt too. They beg district leaders to reverse course. “They have to make things happen for these kids and there is still time,” said assistant coach Anthony Loders. They can still do the right thing. They can still do the righteous. ‘ It’s easier said than done. District leaders told KGW that school districts, among others, must provide limited personal instruction in order to play football. As it stands, high schools are not expected back in class until March 8 in the Gresham-Barlow School District. Stepping up practice and setting up a competitive team just isn’t feasible. “Our careers are focused on putting children first and we continue to try to do that while fulfilling our obligations to ensure the district is within the law,” said John Koch, executive director of K-12 Education for the Gresham-Barlow School. Neighbourhood. “It’s hard to keep your balance.” “I certainly feel for them,” added Ty Delgado. “I think anyone in the state can do that.” Delgado knows exactly how the Sam Barlow football team is feeling. The Parkrose lineman thought his senior season wouldn’t take place until Monday, when he learned Parkrose was opting for the season. “I immediately felt something in my heart,” he said. It pumped, no kidding. It’s something I’ve always been waiting for. ‘ The wait continues for Jackson Kane. He hopes that something will change and Sam Barlow will participate in the season, even if it is an abbreviated season. “A season is a season and it is extremely important for me to take to the field for the last time with my best friends,” said Kane. The district offers players the chance to participate in 7v7 games and ‘lineman challenges’. Players and coaches are not enthusiastic about the option and prefer to play full contact 11-on-11. RELATED: Oregon Announces New Guidelines for Football, Other Contact Sports RELATED: Some school districts in the Portland area are starting hybrid learning, others are starting soon

