Tennis career, marital life merge beautifully

Five-time champion Sonam Sultana Soma and former national table tennis player Mohammad Ali are now a happy couple and even now in the table tennis arena they are very active with some credits.

After getting married in 2004, the Soma-Ali couple have continued their playing and coaching life with high praise.

Soma started playing table tennis since she was a teenager in 2000 and eventually became the number one table tennis player in the country, while her husband Mohammad Ali is the coach of the national side and the Ansar team from Bangladesh.

Soma and Ali’s life has been steady as a player and as a coach for a long time, while living a happy marital life.

Soma proved her talent early in her playing career by winning numerous titles in the national junior level competitions and was tipped as one of the best table tennis players in the country (women).

Soma and Ali shared the stories of turning into a man-woman on Monday from a relationship between teacher (coach) and student (player) while playing table tennis with the Independent.

Hailing from the Narail District, Soma told the story of becoming a table tennis player and said, “There was a club next to our house where many young people played table tennis when I was very young. I became very fond of this game, in fact, my cousin, former national table tennis champion Saleha Begum, inspired me to become a table tennis player. But I do say that my mother was my main source of inspiration. She is a passionate sports fan and loves table tennis and has encouraged me ”.

“But after becoming national junior champion, I became national runner up (senior) and eventually won the league title four times. Now I am number 1 nationally ”, Soma replied to a question.

Speaking of becoming her coach Mohammad Ali’s life partner, Soma, three gold medalists (single, mixed doubles and team events) in the latest edition of the Bangladesh Games, said: “Although it wasn’t a long love story, but after several years of infatuation and married with appropriate rituals. “

Ali, did not have a good playing career, but he thrived in his coaching career, as under his leadership (even as captain) the Bangladesh Ansar team celebrated the league title 20 times.

Ali also explained about his love for table tennis growing up in Azimpur, where table tennis legends Kochi and Rochi had their pick.

“In my youth I saw the famous table tennis players of the country Kochi Bhai and Rochi Bhai along with a bunch of young people playing table tennis near our house and I became very fond of this game. Although I was very promising at the junior level and I had so many trophies at that level, but my career at the senior level was not very long as I rather coach than play. So eventually I became a coach. Ali portrayed how he loved the game.

While explaining how he fell in love, Ali said, “Soma played (now) under my coaching. I was fascinated to observe her talents and playing style and realized that one day she would be the best in the country. To be honest, after a while I really started to love her, but I couldn’t immediately suggest sharing with one of her teammates, who was doing the job as a matchmaker. Eventually I found out that she liked me too, but couldn’t express her emotion as I was her coach. Anyway, last with the permission of both of our families we got married in 2004 and she continues her career as number one in the rankings and I coach the Bangladesh national team and the Ansar team of Bangladesh. “

TH