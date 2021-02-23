Sharks sink again in the second period in a lopsided loss to the soaring Wild

MMA weekly

UFC Vegas 19 Results: Derrick Lewis equals record with Curtis Blaydes knockout

Derrick Lewis ended a stacked UFC Vegas 19 with an exclamation point and knocked out Curtis Blaydes in a main event that followed a night of finishes. UFC Vegas 19 Results: Derrick Lewis lands record tie at Curtis Blaydes Derrick Lewis was number 4 in the UFC heavyweight division arriving Saturday night. He will move up at least one spot after shooting Curtis Blaydes at number 2. Blaydes kept his distance early and rightly so. As soon as he entered, Lewis was hit hard that shook him for a moment. After getting his legs back, Blaydes approached more carefully and shot in and out of Lewiss’s punch. Lewis became unbalanced mid-round and Blaydes took advantage of it, hitting him with a few punches and a few leg kicks that supported him. Lewis finally came forward, but ate a few hard shots from Blaydes, staggering away from him. Blaydes pushed on, pushed one knee to the chin and followed with a bent elbow. Just as Blaydes appeared to be doing some damage in the waning moments of the first round, the action was halted after accidentally catching Lewis in the eye with a finger. Blaydes shot early on round two, but was unable to score the takedown. He drove to the center of the Octagon, Lewis carefully backward. Confident of his earlier shot, Blaydes attempted another attack, this time bumping directly into a Lewis uppercut. Blaydes fell against the canvas due to the explosive blast. Lewis dropped a few more punches to the head of his downed opponent before referee Herb Dean intervened to stop the fight. With Blaydes’ knockout, Lewis Vitor Belfort tied for the most knockouts in UFC history with 12. So now what? Lewis isn’t sure. “I’ve heard Jon Jones is coming. So it makes no sense to say I’m fighting for the title. So we’ll see,” he said after the fight. If he got a shot at the winner of the upcoming fight between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 ranked Francis Ngannou, Lewis has a preference. ‘Stipe. I think Stipe. I love those wrestlers, ”said Lewis, after just taking out a fighter who would outsmart him. Derrick Lewis beats Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Yana Kunitskaya takes hard-won kink over Ketlen Vieira Yana Kunitskaya, ranked No. 7, took a huge step up the UFC bantamweight rankings with a decisive win over No. 6 ranked Ketlen Vieira . Vieira came out with bumps, knocking her out early. Kunitskaya repaired her feet for a moment, but Vieira took her back to the canvas. Vieira choked her for most of the round, trying to advance, but had to settle for the dominant position in half guard as Kunitskaya defended well from the bottom. Round two was the opposite of the first frame. Vieira stormed Kuntiskaya again, but this time Kunitskaya battled control and took the first position in Vieira’s guard when they hit the canvas. Kunitskaya ground and pounded Vieira, who got to her feet several times, only to have Kunitskaya put her back on the canvas. By the end of the second round, Kunitskaya took the top position, pushing knees and elbows into Vieira’s side. The third round started with both women reluctant to storm the other, but then Vieira scored a double leg and quickly took half the mountain. Halfway through the lap she went full throttle. Kunitskaya tried to escape, but Vieira moved to her back and constantly attacked and bumped. Kunitskaya eventually turned the tables, finishing the last frame with some heavy punches from within Vieira’s guard. When the scores were read, all three judges saw it 29-28 in Kunitskaya’s favor. Kunitskaya admitted after the fight that she felt she had done enough to win, but was not sure the judges would see it the same way. “I feel like I’ve done my job.” Yana Kunitskaya crushed and pounded Ketlen Vieira at UFXC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Darrick Minner routes Charles Rosa Darrick Minner put in the most impressive performance of his career, dominating Charles Rosa from bell to bell. All three rounds, Minner came out waving to the gates, looking for Rosa’s head off. He rocked Rosa, but couldn’t score the knockout he was looking for. Despite that, when the fight hit the canvas, which was expected to be Rosa’s world, Minner continued his dominance. Though Rosa sought submission after submission throughout the fight, Minner kept control and clumped Rosa with his ground and pound attack. By the end of the fight, Rosa’s face was bloody and Minner was new to victory. The judges agreed and unanimously scored the fight in his favor. Darrick Minner beats Charles Rosa at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 Results: Chris Daukaus makes his claim in the UFC heavyweight division. Relative newcomer Chris Daukaus took the biggest win of his career on Saturday evening. He was already 2-0 in the Octagon with two finishes in the first round, but made three for three with his first round stoppage of No. 10 ranked heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19. Oleinik, who has 46 wins in his career achieved. to his credit, Daukaus immediately tried to put on canvas. He couldn’t. Daukaus repelled the removal attempts and cracked Oleinik with a right hand. He followed the right hand with numerous punches, discharging until the referee intervened and the fight stopped at 1:55 of the first frame. With just over seven minutes in the Octagon, Daukaus improved to 3-0 under the UFC banner, likely pushing his way up the UFC heavyweight rankings. Chris Daukaus relinquishes Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 Results: Phil Hawes takes majority stake Nassourdine Imavov Phil Hawes got off to an early start, controlling Nassourdine Imavov’s rounds one and two. When Imavov turned the tide, he seemed to be way ahead in the third frame. Imavov rocked Hawes, wiggled him, but couldn’t put him away. In the end, Imavov didn’t take the fight to make it to the finish. The judges scored 28-28 on one card, while the other two judges scored it in favor of Hawes and gave him a majority decision. Phil Hawes beats Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 Results: Tom Aspinall Reports Former Champion Andrei Arlovski Tom Aspinall, 15 years younger, took on former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. He pushed Arlovski to the fence in the first lap, released blow after blow and couldn’t put him away. In the second lap, Aspinall immediately took Arlovski to the canvas, where he quickly switched to a rear-naked choke for the submission finish. Tom Aspinall beats Andrei Arlovski at UFC Vegas 19 TRENDING> Belal Muhammad takes on Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 on March 13 UFC Vegas 19 results UFC Vegas 19 Main Card Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis beats Curtis Blaydes by KO ( punch) at 1:26, R1 Co-Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Yana Kunitskaya defeats Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Featherweight bout: Darrick Minner defeats Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (30 -26, 30-27, 29-27) Heavyweight: Chris Daukaus defeats Aleksei Oleinik by TKO (punches) at 1:55, R1 Middleweight: Phil Hawes defeats Nassourdine Imavov by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29 -28) Heavyweight Bout: Tom Aspinall defeats Andrei Arlovski by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:09, R2 UFC Vegas 19 Prelims Featherweight Bout: Jared Gordon defeats Danny Chavez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29 -28) Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose vs Luis Pena – CANCELED Bantamweight Bout: John Castaneda defeats Eddie Wineland by TKO (punche s) at 4:53, R1 Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa defeats Nate Landwehr by TKO (flying knee) at 00:56, R1 Featherweight Bout: Rafael Alves vs Patrick Sabatini – CANCELED Women’s Flyweight Bout: Casey O’Neill beats Shana Dobson TKO (Bumps Featherweight Bout: Chas Skelly vs Jamall Buckets – CANCELED Bantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi beats Drako Rodriguez by KO (Bump) at 3:05pm, R1 Heavyweight fight: Serghei Spivac defeats Jared Vanderaa by TKO (punches) at 4: 32, R2