Shailene Woodley, engaged to Aaron Rodgers, says she is ‘still learning’ about football

After weeks of speculation, actor Shailene Woodley confirmed in an interview on The Tonight Show that she is engaged to soccer star Aaron Rodgers.

She explained that they had been engaged for a while after meeting during the pandemic.

Everyone loves it now and we say, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while, she told host Jimmy Fallon

First of all, he’s an amazing, incredible person, she said. But I never thought I’d be engaged to someone who throws balls for a living.

While Fallon laughed, Woodley explained that she had never watched sports growing up and had never been to a football game.

But he’s really that good at it, she said with a laugh. When we met I knew he was a soccer player, but I never knew what kind from a soccer player that he was … I’m still constantly learning. “

Because I don’t know him as the football man! Woodley explained. I know him as the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That’s the man I know. He also happens to be very good at sports.

By the way, Rodgers gets his Jeopardy! he wishes to be one of the many up-and-coming guest hosts announced after Alex Trebek’s death.

Shailene Woodley and host Jimmy Fallon on April 29, 2020. NBC / NBCU photo bank via Getty Images

In her Monday night interview, Woodley also told Fallon that her dog was immediately taken with Rodgers.

When I first met him, my dog ​​pulled me aside and thought if you don’t date this guy I’ll deny you as my mom because the three feet I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I can run with him, ” she joked.

A Monday night interview with Fallon marks the first time Woodley has spoken publicly about her engagement to the footballer, although earlier this month the Green Bay Packers quarterback casually revealed he was engaged during his virtual acceptance speech at the NFL Honors Broadcast, where he was named the MVP of 2020.

Thank you. It is an honor to win this award for the third time, he began. 2020 was definitely an insane year of change, growth, some great memorable moments, 180 days straight with scraping my nose hair, playing all season for very little fans or no booths.

Then he quickly slipped into a big news: I got engaged and I played the best football of my career, he said.

The news of Rodgers’ engagement comes less than a year after his divorce from ex Danica Patrick. He and the former NASCAR driver, 38, retired in July after more than two years together.

In April 2020, Woodley confirmed that she and rugby player Ben Volavola had split up. She then told it Bustle that they were on their way to marriage and kids, but she had realized she was still at an age where I couldn’t fully commit.

“I couldn’t be available to him the way I wanted to be,” she said at the time. I didn’t quite love myself.

Sounds like she’s been making things up since then, so congrats to the happy couple!