American tennis player acquires Vietnamese citizenship

Thai-Son Kwiatkowski is now a member of the Vietnam national tennis team. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Tennis Federation.

Thai-Son Kwiatkowski has successfully obtained Vietnamese citizenship and will play in upcoming tournaments for the Vietnam national tennis team.



With the support of Hung Thinh Tennis Club in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) and Vietnam Tennis Federation, Kwiatkowski was able to become a Vietnamese citizen. The 26-year-old reached the 181st position in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world rankings, after winning the prestigious ATP Challenger Tour in Newport Beach, United States by many strong players in the top 100 and 200 in the world defeat.

He also played in three Grand Slam tournaments, including Australian Open, Roland Garros and US Open.

Kwiatkowski has a Vietnamese mother and a Polish father, and was born in the USA. He played collegially for Virginia Cavaliers. His breakthrough came from winning the NCAA Mens Singles Championship, which earned him a spot at the US Open.

Kwiatkowski had previously expressed his wish to play for Vietnam. He also joined Hung Thinh in a number of domestic leagues in 2019 and dominated them all.

With the arrival of Kwiatkowski, Vietnamese tennis has confidence in a men’s gold medal at SEA Games 31, which will take place in Vietnam this year. He is also expected to help the country compete in the second group of the Davis Cup next year.

Kwiatkowski is currently competing in the ATP 250 tournament in Singapore, where he passed the qualifiers after two wins. His next opponent is South Korean Woo Soon-Kwon, who is 81st according to ATP. Kwiatkowski is currently ranked 219th and beating a much higher ranked player would help him improve his position.

After ATP 250, he returns to Vietnam and this year plays for Hung Thinh at the national tennis championship.