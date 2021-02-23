BTTA negotiates monthly vouchers for tennis players ⋆ TheVoiceBW





Tiro Motswasele, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA), says Mamlathan & Associates has agreed to give their top 16 players in both the men’s and women’s categories a P230.00 meal voucher by February 2021 . Now in their 6th consecutive year, Mamlathan & Associates is an emerging, citizen-owned audit firm that offers a combination of quality services including accounting taxation, advisory and corporate secretarial services and consultancy. Motswasele told Voice Sport this week that the sponsorship was timely as most of their players have been struggling financially since the Covid-19 outbreak. We are grateful to Mamlathan & Associates for this gesture, as most of our players do not have any source of income as some are students. We welcome the vouchers with both hands as they will indeed help our players, Motswasele said. Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. The BTTA spokesperson went on to say that the sponsorship will not take place until February as they are still negotiating with the sponsors to expand the courtesy. The players will not receive their meal tickets until the end of this month, we are still in talks with the sponsor to extend the gesture to each month and we hope to reach a conclusion soon, he said. Mamlathan & Associates Founding Partner Mompati Kgaimene, for his part, said they chose BTTA because they see the potential for the sports code to reach greater heights. BTTA is doing well in the middle of Covid-19, so we’re trying to give back to the community as these players deserve to be helped, he said. Asked about the duration of the sponsorship, he said; It’s just for this month for now, and it will depend on the results of the upcoming tournament, maybe we will extend this partnership as it can also help our business grow, he said. Meanwhile, BTTA is ready to host BTTA NEW SEASON INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT on February 27, 2021 in the training hall of the Botswana National Youth Council (BNYC). Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.







