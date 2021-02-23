Red Bull unveils RB16B F1 car to be driven by Verstappen and Perez in 2021





One of the most highly anticipated cars of the 2021 launch season has broken cover, with Red Bull unveiling the RB16B to be fed by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez this season. The new car will seek to build on the solid foundation laid by its two Grands Prix-winning RB16 predecessor with Red Bull, in the hope that the RB16B, in the hands of the new Verstappen-Perez drivers, will continue the team. back to winning the championship. this season for the first time since 2013. READ MORE: Red Bull reaches agreement to run Honda engine technology through 2025 The RB16B will also mark a kind of swan song for Honda in F1, with Red Bull taking charge of the Japanese manufacturers’ powertrains from 2022, supported by an engine shutdown recently agreed between the teams and currently set to last to end 2024.

The RB16B will first ride in rage during the pre-season tests at the Bahrain International Circuit on March 12-14, two weeks before the Bahrain Grand Prix season opening on March 28. However, with Red Bull causing a sensation in December when they signed non-contractual Sakhir Grand Prix race winner Perez to replace Alex Albon on the team, the Mexican must test in an older specification Red Bull to get him on the height of the team systems prior to the Bahrain test. READ MORE: ‘I want that backrest’ Albon determined to return F1 race in 2022, with Red Bull or AlphaTauri Albon, meanwhile, will still maintain a role within the team as their test and reserve driver, with the Thai telling the media a day prior to the RB16B’s launch that he was aiming for an F1 return in 2022, admitting he would even be willing to take a ride with the sister team of Red Bulls AlphaTauri to get back on the grid.

