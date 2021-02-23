Our views: Xavier University tennis star made a big impact with little recognition | Our views





Jimmie McDaniel broke through barriers. He got some attention, but given what he did, it’s quite surprising that his name isn’t better known. More than 80 years ago, McDaniel is believed to play the first interracial tennis match against world champion Don Budge, The New York Times wrote in early February in a story about the man who started his tennis career at Xavier University of Louisiana. . He attended Xavier from 1938-1941. A prominent and widely read black newspaper at the time, The Amsterdam News called it the most important sports and social event to hit Harlem in many years. The Times was clearly ignored by history for decades, telling the McDaniel story as part of Overlooked, a series of obituaries about people who deserved attention but were for some reason overlooked by The Times, dating back to 1851. view our own archives. Unfortunately, we too overlooked McDaniel and his impact before he died of pneumonia in Los Angeles on March 8, 1990, at the age of 73. According to The Times report, McDaniel Budge played for 2,000 people, and some watched from apartment windows, rooftops, and fire escapes. Wilson Sporting Goods, a Budge sponsor, saw the match take place at the Cosmopolitan tennis club, where the American Tennis Association was headquartered. The ATA, founded by Blacks, welcomed all races when tennis organizations did not. Considered by some to be a publicity stunt, a sports writer for The New York Herald Tribune gave Budge credit for providing an important service to the game’s good. While widely recognized as the best black player of his day, McDaniel was not allowed to win. Two years earlier, The Times notes, Budge was the first winner of the coveted Grand Slam by capturing singles titles at the Australian, French, Wimbledon and US championships. McDaniel lost 6-1, 6-1 to one of the very best tennis greats, as many had done before and after him. McDaniel got his start with Xavier in New Orleans. The Times reports that at the age of 22 in 1938, McDaniel had a Xavier track scholarship, he once jumped 6 feet 4.5 inches to win a Southern California high jump title, but made his way to the tennis courts of the institutions. After his death, McDaniel was inducted into the Black Tennis Hall of Fame. The Times reports that McDaniel won the national ATA championships four times between 1939 and 1946, and 38 of 43 ATA tournaments between 1939 and 1941. He has won the national black intercollegiate singles championship three times. With Xavier teammate Richard Cohen, he won the doubles title in 1939. He might have gotten more attention had he been allowed to compete against other players. The ATA historian, Art Carrington, told The Times, People should know that Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe didn’t just come out of the blue. Before them there was Jimmie McDaniel. Forgive us for not taking notice of our own tennis champion. We hope others will recognize, cherish and honor McDaniel.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos