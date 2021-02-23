Sports
Table tennis player G Sathiyan explains why playing in Europe and India is completely different
Indian paddler gives flavor to his sporting life amid post-Covid protocols.
Paddler G Sathiyan has flown the entire length and breadth of the planet to compete in international competitions right after travel restrictions began to ease.
In October he flew to Poland to exercise his profession in the Polish Table Tennis League for two weeks and then to Tokyo to participate in the T-League for the Okayama rivetsNeedless to say, he was subject to strict quarantine rules in both countries due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
But quarantine in Japan had one big advantage: the food.
“When I was in Tokyo my room was the size of a table tennis court. I was only allowed out of my room for two hours a day. I was given a little room with a table in it and a sparring partner. They enforced strict Covid protocols, and they are the need of the hour. The hospitality was very good. And yes, the Japanese cuisine was fantastic, “said Sathiyan The Times of India
The tournament allowed him to enjoy the atmosphere of the Tokyo GamesIt also pushed him to the limit as he compete against some of the best in the business.
“I’ve been waiting for Japan for so long. I just wanted to get the feel of the Olympics. Going to Tokyo was very helpful to me. The competition was of a very high standard. All the players were ranked higher than me; most of them were top 20 players Even without the crowd the games were so intense I played four games, won one and lost 3. The win was against a top player I would have done better if I had had more time to prepare.
“It was a welcome experience to play against some of the best in the world, the high-quality competition was perfect for pre-Olympic preparation.”
Sathiyan thought about a number of technical aspects that force a player to change his style depending on whether he’s playing in Europe or India.
“Nobody knows, but the tables we play differ from country to country. In India, there is more friction on the surface because of the heat, which means that the ball flies off the table and spins a lot. There are none here. in Europe the tables are generally slower and there is not much spin, and therefore you will see more rallies in the game, ”he explained.
He chose to make an analogy with tennis to elaborate on a paddler’s difficulties.
“Tell a Nadal (Rafael) or Federer (Roger) to play on clay today and they will have to play on grass the next day. Imagine how difficult it will be for them. This is what we encounter in table tennis when we play. in Europe and then come back to play in India. The mental shift is very important because the same ball in India will behave differently in Europe. “
However, he said the Japanese signs were somewhere in between; not too slow and not too fast.
The 37th seeded player in the world has yet to win the national title, after losing three times in the semi-finals and in the final. But this time he hopes to turn things around.
On Monday, Sathiyan Sanil defeated Shetty 11-9, 11-9, 11-13, 11-8, 11-6 to enter the semi-finals of the ongoing TT Nationals.
“It is the first time that I have trained at home for the national championship for three weeks. I have prepared well and hopefully I am lucky this time”, he concluded.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]