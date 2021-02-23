Upul Tharanga announces retirement from international cricket

Veteran Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday after a 15-year career in which he also enjoyed a brief stint as captain.

Tharanga, 36, who was at the helm in 2017 from July to November, last represented the national team on the 2019 tour of South Africa.

“I have decided to retire from international cricket,” Tharanga wrote on his Twitter account. “

Tharanga played 31 Tests for Sri Lanka, scoring 1,754 runs at an average of 21.89, including three centuries and eight fifties.

He made his Test debut against India in Ahmedabad in December 2005 and also played his last match against the same opposition in Pallekele in 2017.

Tharanga, a left-handed batsman, enjoyed greater success in the ODIs, scoring 6,951 runs averaging 33.74 in the 235 games he played since his debut against the West Indies in August 2005.

His ODI career spanned 15 centuries and 37 half centuries, with the highest score of 174 no matter. Tharanga also played 26 T20Is for Sri Lanka, scoring 407 points with a best of 47.

Among the hard news, he shared a heartfelt comment and thanked everyone who helped him on his journey to become a successful cricketer.

“As the good old saying goes, ‘All good things must come to an end’, I think it is time to say goodbye to my international cricket career after more than 15 years of giving everything to the game.

“I leave a path that I have traveled with fond memories and great friendships. I am grateful to Sri Lanka Cricket for always having the confidence and trust that has been established in me.

“I am grateful to the many cricket-loving fans, friends and my family for having been with me during my highest highs and even my lows in my career.

