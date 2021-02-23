Why the Washington Football Team should trade for Deshaun Watson

This piece is part of the Riggo’s Rag Roundtable quarterback debate. For more Washington Football Team QB options, click here.

You’ve read enough of my bad opinions of the Washington Football Team, so you should have known I was going to get through this.

The Washington Football Team has a quarterback problem. A while ago I wrote that Washington should not take half measures to solve that problem. Now I’ll make the case for what is arguably the most complete measure on the market: acting for the Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

You could argue that the Washington football team hasn’t had long-term stability with the quarterback since Sammy Baugh. Sonny Jurgensen brought in a living arm, but he would only have about half a decade of security before Billy Kilmer came in to challenge his role. The three Super Bowls of the ’80s and’ 90s were won by three different quarterbacks. And it’s been a sad progression of disappointment ever since.

Even as the Washington Football Team is entering a better era with Ron Rivera leading his team to the NFL playoffs in his freshman year, there is still one question to be answered by the quarterback. Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen are solid backups, but both are unlikely to grow beyond that point. Washington doesn’t pick early enough to select a franchise quarterback, and the options for free agents aren’t terribly inspiring. Matthew Stafford has already been treated. Choices keep getting smaller.

But there is still one hyper-explosive, hyper-aggressive move the Washington Football Team can make. They can trade for Deshaun Watson.

A deal for Watson wouldn’t come cheap. There is no such reality. Reports have suggested that Watson would take at least three first-round picks and a high-level player (no, WFT fans, Landon Collins doesn’t count). It’s safe to argue whether a player is worth that much, and Washington has been burned by similar trades in the past.

But there is a reason why Watson is worth so much. Highly rated rookie quarterbacks can sometimes demand lucrative trades, but they are still a mystery even when acquired. Watson, meanwhile, is a known quantity. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler at just 25 years old. He set a statistically Top 5 season in 2020, despite playing with a lower skill position, a lowest tier attacking line, a bottom tier defense, and an interim head coach.

Any team interested in Watson knows they would get a blue chip starter immediately. He is an aggressive, creative playmaker in the quarterback position, who has the athletic ability and vision to dodge pocket pressure and prolong play, and the awareness to apply his skills at a high level.

Even in Washington, Watson would have a better line of attack and a better skill position. Even without first-round picks for the next three years, Washington could contribute to that cast. They have the limit space to pay for him, and with an almost elite defense already in tow, they should waste as little time as possible looking for their franchise quarterback.

There are many potential drawbacks to a deal for Watson. But unlike many other scenarios, none of these drawbacks pertain to the player. Watson is a player who can improve his teams, something the Washington Football Team hasn’t had in a long time. With its rumored availability, it’s time for Washington to attack and be aggressive in finding a solution.

Yes, Washington will take a hit. But the roster is good enough for a player like Watson to keep them at the top of the NFC East while standing up to the cost of the trade. And if they can keep Watson for a long time at the end of it all, they’ll have the division in their grip for years to come.

