NOTES: Penn State Field Hockey Faces Iowa in Season Opener





EXAMPLE OF THIS WEEK UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0, 0-0 B1G) will open the 2020-21 hockey season with a Big Ten battle on February 28. The Lions head to Virginia Beach Field Hockey Complex in Virginia Beach, Virginia, for the first of two weekends spent at the venue as the Big Ten register for a 14-game conference. Penn State will take on Iowa on Sunday, February 28 at 12:45 PM. . The Big Ten Conference announced the 2020-21 hockey schedule this afternoon and the Penn State Nittany Lion hockey team will play a 14-game game. Head coach Char Morett-Curtiss and her Penn State squad will play four neutral site games, six home games and four road games starting in February and ending in April. The conference will use two weekends in February at a neutral site in Virginia Beach, Virginia, to kick-start the season for all nine conference teams. Penn State visits the site every weekend. The Nittany Lions open their season on Friday, February 26 with a neutral ground game in Virginia against Michigan. The team will then fight Iowa on Sunday, February 28. The following weekend, Penn State will face Northwestern on Friday, March 5, and again against Iowa on Sunday, March 7. The Nittany Lions will play at home at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex with two games against Maryland in Happy Valley. The Lions and Terrapins will compete on Friday, March 12 and Sunday, March 14. The Morett-Curtiss team will hit the road for two games in Michigan State the following weekend. Penn State and MSU confuse on Friday and Sunday, March 19-21. After a week off, Penn State travels to Rutgers for two games with the Scarlet Knights. The Lions and Rutgers compete on Friday and Sunday April 2 and 4. Penn State’s last four games will be home for the next two weekends. The Lions welcome Indiana on Friday and Sunday, April 9-11. The regular season concludes with Penn State hosting Ohio State on Thursday and Saturday, April 15 and 17. The Big Ten Tournament is in Iowa from April 20-24. Start times and televised broadcast indications for Big Ten hockey events will be announced soon as they become available. Fans are encouraged to follow Nittany Lion’s hockey team online at www.GoPSUsports.com (click teams, click hockey), on twitter @pennstateFH and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pennstatefieldhockey. THE ACTION OF THIS WEEK Penn State (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Iowa (0-0, 0-0 B1G)

DATE: Saturday February 28, 2021

LOCATION: Virginia Beach, Va. Penn State Head Coach: Char Morett-Curtiss

Iowa Head Coach: Lisa Cellucci All-Time Series: Iowa leads 29-26-1

Last meeting: L, 0-1 OT (11/10/19) COMMENTS PENN STATE RETURNS FIVE SENIORS TO LEAD TEAM THROUGH THE 2020-21 SEASON

Five veteran players return to the team of head coach Char Morett-Curtiss in a unique 2020-21 campaign. Bree Bednarski Madison Hutson Abby Myers Emma List and Hannah Zemaitis include the upper class of Penn State. Bednarski had seven points from three goals and an assist a year ago and played in 50 games, including a year in Michigan. Hutson anchors the Lion’s midfield and defense and started all 20 games for the Lions a year ago. Myers had seven points and 26 for her career last year. She played as a lion in 60 games, starting at 30. Spisak had six points from two goals and two assists a year ago and played in 44 games at Penn State. Zemaitis played in 64 games during her career, including two seasons with Hofstra. FIRST NFHCA COACHES POLL TO ISSUE IN MARCH

The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) has announced that the first coaches poll of the 2020-21 season will be released in March.







